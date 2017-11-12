 
Early Black Friday savings on Hot New Hanukkah Game!

Grab 20% off and free shipping when you order your SpinDreidel!
 
 
1-1-pkged sd
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- SpinDreidel is pleased to announce EARLY Black Friday Savings on its new Hanukkah game, available for purchase online. The game consists of a game board, a SpinDreidel spinning toy and 20 game pieces (gelt).  The colorful game board has directions  printed on the front and complete rules printed on the back.  SpinDreidel has been created by a father/daughter team who wanted to put a new spin on the traditional game wcj of dreidel.

The game is available at the SpinDreidel website. Free shipping and a 20% discount is now available for a limited time for retail sales.  Wholesale pricing for gift shops and Hanukkah Bazaars, as well as affiliate programs for organizations are available.  This game is the perfect Hanukkah toy for short term fundraisers for schools with a keystone mark up.

 Enjoy a video of how that popular spinning toy has found its way into Hanukkah fun for the whole family. Contact Adam at sales@spindreidel.com today.Check out the website at: http://www.spindreidel.com.

SpinDreidel
Email:***@spindreidel.com Email Verified
Hanukkah games, Hanukkah toys, Dreidels
Industry:Games
Scottsdale - Arizona - United States
Subject:Products
