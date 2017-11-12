News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Early Black Friday savings on Hot New Hanukkah Game!
Grab 20% off and free shipping when you order your SpinDreidel!
The game is available at the SpinDreidel website. Free shipping and a 20% discount is now available for a limited time for retail sales. Wholesale pricing for gift shops and Hanukkah Bazaars, as well as affiliate programs for organizations are available. This game is the perfect Hanukkah toy for short term fundraisers for schools with a keystone mark up.
Enjoy a video of how that popular spinning toy has found its way into Hanukkah fun for the whole family. Contact Adam at sales@spindreidel.com today.Check out the website at: http://www.spindreidel.com.
Contact
Adam
***@spindreidel.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse