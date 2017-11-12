News By Tag
Charter Tax bids farewell to Charter "its Herd of the Hospice?" horse
Kent Accountancy firm, Charter Tax, raised over £100,000 for Hospice in the Weald
· 'Charter' horse sculpture auctioned to raise further funds for Hospice in the Weald
· Over £100,000 raised during the campaign
Following the success of the "Herd of the Hospice?" campaign, Charter Tax Consulting Ltd is bidding a fond farewell to the horse sculpture that it sponsored.
The horse, called Charter, was part of an awareness campaign for Hospice in the Weald and appeared in the Pantiles in Tunbridge Wells during the summer. He also travelled to Ascot and appeared on the BBC and ITV racing as part of the initiative, gaining global attention.
On Wednesday 11 October, Charter was auctioned off to raise money for the charity and has recently taken up residence with a private owner. Interest in the sculptures came from as far as Dubai following media attention.
Mark Howard, Chairman at Charter Tax said: "We at Charter Tax thoroughly wcj enjoyed being part of this great campaign during the summer, which ended up with an exciting auction at Royal Victoria Place. We are very sorry that Charter is no longer 'ours' but we were proud 'owners' and sponsors for the duration of the campaign, and pleased to be part of an innovative, stimulating, colourful and ultimately very successful project. We wish Charter a long and happy retirement!
"We also extend our thanks to the artist, Chris Burke, who came up with such a sensational design for Charter and also to Emma Whittington and her team at Hospice in the Weald for all the time and energy they devoted to this project."
The campaign raised over £100,000 for the Hospice in the Weald (http://www.hospiceintheweald.org.uk/
