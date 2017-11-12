 
Industry News





Madelyn Brene Hosts Her 5th Annual Christmas Soiree!

 
DALLAS - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Dallas Singer, Songwriter and Actress, Madelyn Brene, hosts her fifth annual holiday soiree to support local women's domestic abuse shelter, Genesis Women's Shelter.

On Saturday, December 23rd, 2017, doors will open at 7pm and the concert will start at 8pm.

It's no secret that Madelyn Brene is one of Dallas' very own precious gems of classical soul, but did you know that she also has a heart for giving back to the community? Beyond her love for music and the creative arts, Madelyn focuses on empowering her tribe through teaching and singing.

Guests will enjoy wcj a night of traditional and non-traditional music performed by Madelyn and a few special guests: Damon K. Clark, Tatiana "Lady May" Mayfield and concert opening performer Obiora.

Soiree guests will have a chance to donate new, unused gift cards to provide essential resources for Genesis Women's Shelter families, such as food, medicine, hygiene products and clothing.

For press inquiries and further information, please contact management@madelynbrene.com

*If you would like to be a prestigious sponsor, please email management@madelynbrene.com for more information.

Madelyn Brene
***@madelynbrene.com
