-- Agrisea Technologies Corporation has updated their, a workstation equipped with either the Ryzen Threadripper or Epyc processor; the, a JBOD rackmount; and the, their Epyc-powered server. These products were released on November 15, 2017.Theis configured with two different processors based on how they can be used. The Ryzen Threadripper model is perfect for video editing and 3D rendering - It is a single processor with 16-cores that is liquid-cooled and has 32GB of ECC memory (up to 128GB supported). The Epyc model is a dual 7351 processor with a total of 32-cores/64 threads and also has 32GB of ECC memory (up to 2TB supported). Both workstation models come with a 1TB solid state boot drive and dual 10TB enterprise class hard drives, 1,200 watt modular power supply, and a single AMD RX Vega 64 8GB Workstation video card. With the video card, the Threadripper can have a maximum of four installed while the Epyc may only contain two.Thecan contain a maximum of 16 SAS drives in a 3U rackmount with a redundant power supply. Our small to midsize businesses are using this product as mirrored file storage.Thecomes in either a 1U or 2U rackmount. The 1U has dual Epyc 7351 with a total of 32 cores, 128GB of ECC memory (max. of 2TB), a 960GB solid state boot drive and three 10TB enterprise class hard drives. The 2U has dual Epyc 7601 with a total of 64 cores, 512GB of ECC memory (max. of 2TB), a 960GB solid state boot drive and wcj eleven 10TB enterprise class hard drives. Both models also have a redundant power supply.Agrisea Technologies Corp. is an Oregon-based Original Equipment Manufacturer of high technology computing products for selected residents & businesses in the United States of America (restrictions are in place for certain states due to electronic recycling laws) - Buy Online, Lease with Ascentium Capital, or use our Mail Order form. Full specifications for all Agrisea-branded products may be found under the Products section of http://agrisea.net