Agrisea Hurricane, Pod, & Tsunami Updated
The Agrisea Hurricane is configured with two different processors based on how they can be used. The Ryzen Threadripper model is perfect for video editing and 3D rendering - It is a single processor with 16-cores that is liquid-cooled and has 32GB of ECC memory (up to 128GB supported). The Epyc model is a dual 7351 processor with a total of 32-cores/64 threads and also has 32GB of ECC memory (up to 2TB supported). Both workstation models come with a 1TB solid state boot drive and dual 10TB enterprise class hard drives, 1,200 watt modular power supply, and a single AMD RX Vega 64 8GB Workstation video card. With the video card, the Threadripper can have a maximum of four installed while the Epyc may only contain two.
The Agrisea Pod can contain a maximum of 16 SAS drives in a 3U rackmount with a redundant power supply. Our small to midsize businesses are using this product as mirrored file storage.
The Agrisea Tsunami comes in either a 1U or 2U rackmount. The 1U has dual Epyc 7351 with a total of 32 cores, 128GB of ECC memory (max. of 2TB), a 960GB solid state boot drive and three 10TB enterprise class hard drives. The 2U has dual Epyc 7601 with a total of 64 cores, 512GB of ECC memory (max. of 2TB), a 960GB solid state boot drive and wcj eleven 10TB enterprise class hard drives. Both models also have a redundant power supply.
Agrisea Technologies Corp. is an Oregon-based Original Equipment Manufacturer of high technology computing products for selected residents & businesses in the United States of America (restrictions are in place for certain states due to electronic recycling laws) - Buy Online, Lease with Ascentium Capital, or use our Mail Order form. Full specifications for all Agrisea-branded products may be found under the Products section of http://agrisea.net
Edward Agrisea
***@agrisea.net
