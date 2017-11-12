VB 100 Test establishes eScan's global standards

Contact

-- eScan has yet again achieved Virus Bulletin's VB100's comparative review test certificate for its eScan Internet Security Suite. The test, in October 2017, was conducted on Windows 7 and 10 Professional. eScan Internet Security Suite (ISS) proved its capability of providing advanced protection against malware listed by WildList Organization with the RAP score of 100%.Various kinds of cyber-security incidents have affected many of the large and small IT infrastructures since the start of the year with a breakout of ransomware attacks. 2017 has become the year of IT Security with the spurt in growth of the digital drive, smart city and IoT products. eScan's ISS has been rewarded with the VB100 certificate for being a strong anti-malware solution. It meets the quality standards of endpoint security products and provides Zero-Day protection to endpoints from objectionable content and security threats, such as viruses, spyware, adware, key-loggers, rootkits, botnets, hackers, spam, and phishing.Mr. Govind Rammurthy, MD and CEO, eScan said, "The recent rise in the complexity of cyber-attacks has made it critical to focus on endpoint security. Mainly focused on realistic test scenarios and real-world threats, eScan Internet Security Suite effectively safeguards endpoints/PCs by evading all evolving IT security threats, with minimal system impact as well as absolutely zero false warnings, false positive and false blockages. The test establishes our global standards of development and research towards a secure world for our valuable users."eScan wcj Internet Security Suite with Cloud Security for Home and Small Office Edition is a specially designed security product that provides real-time protection for computers and laptops from growing cyber threats, such as Viruses, Spyware, Adware, Keyloggers, Rootkits, Botnets, Hackers, Spam and Phishing. eScan ISS protects a user's personal information and ensures safe computing environment for the whole family when browsing the internet, shopping online, performing online transactions or social networking. The product can be experienced at: