Dagoma USA 3D Home Printer to Be Featured on CW TV Network Saturday 12/2/17 at 11:30 PM in Utah
See The Geekery View TV Show at 11:30 pm for special deal on Neva 3D Printer for home and family use
SAVE MORE THAN $2000 By Using the NEVA 3D Home Printer
"The NEVA 3D Printer is a perfect holiday gift and in the episode we show you how a family can use it to create such items as home accessories, kitchen utensils, jewelry and toys that are can save you more than $2000 per year on your family budget, " explains Bill Rogers, Host and Executive producer of Geekery TV (www.thegeekeryview.com)
The Geekery View is aired on local CW Network and broadcast to more than 1.1 million viewers. The show also airs on the Tuff TV Network and is broadcast to 48 million viewers across America. In addition Geekery view also owns the "Geek" Channel on Roku where fans can watch the episodes and TV spots for free.
The NEVA 3D Home printer comes fully assembled and is eco-friendly, easy-to-use and prints with PLA Filament (biodegradable and made of starch) to empower families wcj to become creators not just consumers, explains Dagoma USA VP of Communications, Luis Angulo,\
SUPERPRICE OF $249 for NEVA 3D Home Printer Until November 30.
To get your own NEVA 3D Printer at a SUPERPRICE that runs through Cyberweek until November 30 and sells for an amazing $249.00 including shipping (that's $150 off the regular retail price) go to Dagoma USA's website www.dagoma3d.com and order there or find it on Amazon. Follow Dagoma USA @dagomaus and at Dagoma USA on Facebook.
FACEBOOK CONTEST TO WIN NEVA 3D PRINTER
Executive Producer of the Geekery View has also announced a special contest to win a NEVA 3D Home Printer. Watch for the details on their page on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/
ABOUT DAGOMA USA:
Dagoma USA is the only 3D Printer firm in America that both 3D prints and assembles parts for its NEVA home 3D printer MADE IN THE USA. The firm sells its NEVA 3D Printers exclusively direct to consumers on its own website at www.dagoma3d.com and on Amazon.com. Dagoma is a French company that has two 3D Printer plants in that country and is the #1 selling 3D Printer in France. It was also recently named top startup firm in Northern France and one of the greatest places to work in that country.
Media Contact
Luis Angulo
Joyce Schwarz
8053642408
***@gmail.com
