BioDiscovery Forms Partnership with Be Creative Lab distribution of NxClinical 4.0

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- BioDiscovery a leader in innovative genomic data analysis software solutions announced today an agreement with Be Creative Lab (Beijing) Co. Ltd., Beijing, China where Be Creative will be the exclusive reseller and distributor of BioDiscovery products in China. The two companies inked the deal at the recent 2017 Clinical Application Conference in Beijing hosted by Be Creative. The focus of this year's conference was comprehensive application of SNP-Array, NGS and other technology platforms to enhance the clinical diagnostics and Be Creative debuted BioDiscovery's NxClinical 4.0 software system at the meeting.

NxClinical 4.0 is a revolutionary system that brings together cytogenetics and molecular genetics to increase diagnostic yield while decreasing costs. NxClinical 4.0, just launched last month at the American Association of Human Genetics Annual Conference in Orlando, FL, incorporates BioDiscovery's BAM MSR algorithm to derive copy number and allelic event changes from WES, WGS, targeted panels, and low pass sequencing data. The software has extensive interactive visualization and interpretation tools for integrated and simultaneous analysis of copy number, AOH, and sequence variants changes which streamlines the interpretation and reporting pipeline.

"We are extremely pleased to have Be Creative as a partner in providing China's clinical labs an easy-to-use, platform-independent system that can be integrated quickly into existing clinical labs' analytical pipelines," said Dr. Soheil Shams, President, BioDiscovery, Inc. "Be Creative is dedicated to advancing the clinical genetics testing field and our solutions are a great fit. NxClinical is leading the way towards a streamlined testing pipeline where multiple tests are consolidated into a single NGS assay to derive CNV, AOH, and SNV and we are really excited to be bringing the necessary tools to the Chinese market with Be Creative."

"Our recent Clinical Applications Conference in Beijing discussed the many challenges faced by geneticists in the quickly evolving field and highlighted the need for robust bioinformatic tools and software to enable laboratories to streamline and better manage the increasing volumes of clinical testing," said Dr. Xin-Li Huang, CSO, Be Creative. "Labs here in China are eagerly adopting new technologies that require enhanced clinical communication and follow-up as well as excellent software analysis system for accurate and complete clinical diagnoses. Using NxClinical and partnering with BioDiscovery is one of the best choices for Be Creative in bringing a robust solution to the clinical diagnostic laboratories here. The use of various automation tools, like the Variant Interpretation Assistance within NxClinical, enables labs to establish and enforce clear clinical event classification logic ensuring high quality reporting."

About BioDiscovery, Inc.

BioDiscovery, Inc. is dedicated to the development of state-of-the-art software products for life science research as well as clinical applications. The company's mission is to enable scientists to eliminate disease and suffering through application of computational technologies and translating these findings directly and rapidly to clinical use. From its inception in 1997, BioDiscovery has been an innovative leader in the genomics field having introduced the first dedicated commercial software tool for analyzing microarray images. Since then, innovation has continued to be a top priority. BioDiscovery's passion to make a difference has further extended the company's reach into creating the most comprehensive enterprise-wide system enabling research findings to translate into clinical applications and make direct impact on patient care. For more information, visit http://www.biodiscovery.com.

NxClinical 4.0 is the first comprehensive case review and reporting system with a gold-standard CNV calling algorithm allowing analysis and interpretation of CNV, SNV, and AOH from a single NGS platform. The system also derives copy number from microarrays while incorporating sequence variants from VCF/Nirvana JSON files providing for storage and analysis of both microarray and NGS data in a single repository and offering a complete view of a sample under review. This allows labs to consolidate tools into a single system that scales and grows as a lab expands its offerings, eliminating the time consuming and costly process of training staff on multiple software systems, maintaining separate databases, and manually integrating test results for a single sample. NxClinical 4.0 is a multi-user system with audit trailing and a central (on-site wcj or cloud-based) database easily accessible from anywhere. Using standardized and automated processes, NxClinical increases overall productivity and consistency in the entire workflow allowing for a speedy case review process.

Please note the following:

The BioDiscovery software tools referenced are designed to assist clinical researchers and are not intended as primary diagnostic tools. It is each lab's responsibility to use the software in accordance with internal policies as well as in compliance with applicable regulations.

About Be Creative Lab (Beijing) Co. Ltd.

Be Creative Lab (Beijing Beikang Medical Laboratory) is located in the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone in Yizhuang Biological Medicine Park, covering over 1,000 square meters. The laboratory is approved by the national health authorities as an innovative clinical diagnosis of cells and molecular genetic testing center, with a complete third-party clinical medical qualification of medical services. Be Creative Lab focuses on genetic diagnosis, mainly engaged in common adult and child genetic diseases screening and diagnosis, infertility genetic diagnosis, and genetic etiologies. Be Creative Lab, since its establishment in 2013, provides diagnostic support for a number of hospitals. At present, the service scope covers mainly Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei, Shandong, Shanxi, Henan, Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Hunan, Hubei, Guangdong, Anhui, Shaanxi, Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia. For more information visit http://www.beijingbeikang.com/.

Contact information:

BioDiscovery, Inc.

Shalini Verma
MarCom Manager
+1 310-414-8100
MarCom@biodiscovery.com

Be Creative Lab (Beijing) Co. Ltd.
Zheng Huijun
Marketing Director
+86 10-56315119
zhenghuijun0127@163.com
Click to Share