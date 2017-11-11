News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Rady School Ranked 1st in San Diego in Bloomberg Businessweek's 2017 Full-time MBA Ranking
The Rady School of Management ranked 25th out of 300 schools evaluated.
Bloomberg Businessweek ranks business schools based on data from five sources: employers who recruit MBA candidates (35%), full-time MBA alumni (30%), graduating MBA students (15%), and employment placement (10%) and compensation (10%) data provided by the schools. The Rady School ranked 23rd in the alumni portion of the ranking, which measures compensation increase, job satisfaction and the opinion of alumni regarding their MBA experience.
"The Bloomberg Businessweek ranking recognizes the quality of our Full-Time MBA program and the extraordinary accomplishments achieved by our students and alumni," said Rady School Dean Robert S. Sullivan.
The Rady School's unique MBA program is tailored to professionals, often having science and technology backgrounds, who have an interest in innovation and entrepreneurship. The program provides students with the inspiration, wcj business acumen, and faculty and alumni support to achieve a significant impact. A large number of Rady students go on to establish startup ventures or work with small, entrepreneurial companies. Since the first MBA class graduated in 2006, 150 operational companies have been started by Rady School students and alumni.
About the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego
The Rady School of Management at UC San Diego is a business school that develops ethical and entrepreneurial leaders who make a positive impact in the world through innovation, collaboration and knowledge. The Rady School offers a Full-Time MBA (http://rady.ucsd.edu/
Contact
Hallie Jacobs
***@ucsd.edu
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse