 
News By Tag
* Entrepreneurship
* MBA
* Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Location
* San Diego
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Rady School Ranked 1st in San Diego in Bloomberg Businessweek's 2017 Full-time MBA Ranking

The Rady School of Management ranked 25th out of 300 schools evaluated.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Entrepreneurship
* MBA
* Business

Industry:
* Education

Location:
* San Diego - California - US

SAN DIEGO - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The Rady School of Management at UC San Diego was ranked 1st in San Diego for its Full-Time MBA program by Bloomberg Businessweek for the third year in a row. The school also ranked 6th in California and 73 nationally.

Bloomberg Businessweek ranks business schools based on data from five sources: employers who recruit MBA candidates (35%), full-time MBA alumni (30%), graduating MBA students (15%), and employment placement (10%) and compensation (10%) data provided by the schools. The Rady School ranked 23rd in the alumni portion of the ranking, which measures compensation increase, job satisfaction and the opinion of alumni regarding their MBA experience.

"The Bloomberg Businessweek ranking recognizes the quality of our Full-Time MBA program and the extraordinary accomplishments achieved by our students and alumni," said Rady School Dean Robert S. Sullivan.

The Rady School's unique MBA program is tailored to professionals, often having science and technology backgrounds, who have an interest in innovation and entrepreneurship. The program provides students with the inspiration, wcj business acumen, and faculty and alumni support to achieve a significant impact. A large number of Rady students go on to establish startup ventures or work with small, entrepreneurial companies. Since the first MBA class graduated in 2006, 150 operational companies have been started by Rady School students and alumni.

About the Rady School of Management at UC San Diego

The Rady School of Management at UC San Diego is a business school that develops ethical and entrepreneurial leaders who make a positive impact in the world through innovation, collaboration and knowledge. The Rady School offers a Full-Time MBA (http://rady.ucsd.edu/mba/fulltime/) program, a FlexMBA program for working professionals, a Ph.D. program, a Master of Finance program, a Master of Science in Business Analytics program, Executive Education and undergraduate courses. To find out more about the Rady School visit, www.rady.ucsd.edu.

Contact
Hallie Jacobs
***@ucsd.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@ucsd.edu Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Rady School of Management News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share