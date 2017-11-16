LBI Region represented at 102nd Annual NJ State League of Municipalities Conference Tourism Panel

Mayor Nancy Davis of Beach Haven and Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce CEO Lori Pepenella contributors at Tourism 2.0 session at Atlantic City Conference Center

2017 Panel D.Perry, N.Davis, J. Simonetta L. Pepenella, J Ross, J Buganski

-- Discussing the importance of Destination Marketing Organizations to local economic development, need for supporting tourism funding and efforts in bringing visitors to our state, the November 16 panel at New Jersey League of Municipalities provided a cross section of tourism expertise.Presiding over the session was Mayor Nancy Davis of the Borough of Beach Haven. The conference's tourism panel included Jake Buganski CDME, Acting Executive Director of NJ Division of Travel & Tourism, Judith Ross CDME, Vice President of Meadowlands Regional Chamber and Convention Visitor Bureau, Lori Pepenella, CDME Chief Executive Officer of Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce which serves as the Long Beach Island Region DMO, Devon Perry, Executive Director of Visit South Jersey and Joseph Simonetta, wcj Executive Director of New Jersey Tourism Industry Association.Each speaker provided best practices, and evaluations of how Destination Marketing Organizations professionally and consistently provide coordination of programing, marketing campaigns and metrics that measure the outcomes of tourism initiatives to the consumer. The session drew delegates from all corners of the state, and attendance qualified for Continuing Education Units. For more information please contact Southern Ocean County Chamber of Commerce at 609 494 7211 or go to www.visitLBIregion.com