AxessPointe Receives Economic Development Achievement Award from City of Kent

 
 
AKRON, Ohio - Nov. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- The City of Kent presented AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. with an Economic Development Achievement award at the 2017 Tree City Awards Dinner. AxessPointe received the award in conjunction with Family & Community Services, Inc. and the pair was one of three companies to be honored with the award.

AxessPointe collaborated with F&CS to build their new Kent facility at the existing 143 Gougler Ave. building where F&CS houses their counseling services. AxessPointe's previous location was located at 1993 State Route 59. The move to the new building allowed AxessPointe to expand its square footage to serve more patients, as well as adding additional services such as the 340b pharmacy. The collaboration has also created the significant benefit of an integrated approach for the critical services offered to residents of the city and its surrounding areas.

"We are grateful to the City of Kent for being recipients of this prestigious award," said wcj Chris Richardson, CEO of AxessPointe Community Health Centers. "The collaboration with Family & Community Services allows us to better meet the needs of our patients and we are able to provide not only a higher quality service, but a more integrated level of care. AxessPointe looks forward to developing more collaborations with other community agencies in Portage County."

The City of Kent annually awards its Economic Development Achievement awards to individuals and organizations that make an investment in the community that leads to the retention and/or creation of job opportunities. This project made a significant investment of over $3 million and created 15 new professional jobs in Kent. "This is a classic win-win situation and the City is very proud to recognize this project as one of the best in 2017," said Tom Wilke, the Economic Development Director for the City of Kent.

AxessPointe Community Health Centers, Inc. is a federally qualified health center with five current sites in Northeast Ohio, including three in Akron, one in Kent and one in Barberton. An FQHC is a not-for-profit corporation that delivers primary medical, dental and preventive health services in medically underserved areas. AxessPointe also provides behavioral health and women's health services. Originally named Akron Community Health Resources, Inc., the first center opened in Akron in 1995 after receiving funding from the Bureau of Primary Health Care to establish the first federally qualified health center in Summit County. AxessPointe now employs more than 100 care providers at its five locations. Visit http://axesspointe.org to learn more.
