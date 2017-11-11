Matt Martindale officially files bid for Randall County Court at Law No. 2

Contact

Matt Martindale for Randall County at Law No. 2

-- Attorney Matt Martindale is officially filing his paperwork in order to run as a Republican candidate for the position of Judge for Randall County Court at Law No. 2. Martindale will be holding an official announcement and kick-off eventThe public and members of the media are encouraged to attend in order to learn more about Mr. Martindale and his stance on the issues important to the voters of Randall County."There is something very honorable in treating someone with respect while still appropriately applying the law, even in tough cases and circumstances,"says Martindale. "My work both prosecuting and defending cases gives me a unique insight into the justice system. As a judge, it would be my responsibility to protect the safety and security of the people of Randall wcj County. That is a responsibility that I take very seriously."Professionally, Martindale has served on the CASA board of directors and is a member of the State Bar of Texas. His dedication to serving is founded on the conservative, Christian values of his upbringing in Pampa, Texas. While growing up, Martindale's parents taught him the Texas Panhandle values of serving others, working hard, and treating all people fairly and with respect.Martindale and his wife have been married for 20 years and are the proud parents to two beautiful daughters.