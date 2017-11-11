News By Tag
Matt Martindale officially files bid for Randall County Court at Law No. 2
"There is something very honorable in treating someone with respect while still appropriately applying the law, even in tough cases and circumstances,"
Professionally, Martindale has served on the CASA board of directors and is a member of the State Bar of Texas. His dedication to serving is founded on the conservative, Christian values of his upbringing in Pampa, Texas. While growing up, Martindale's parents taught him the Texas Panhandle values of serving others, working hard, and treating all people fairly and with respect.
Martindale and his wife have been married for 20 years and are the proud parents to two beautiful daughters.
