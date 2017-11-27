 
News By Tag
* Toastmasters
* District86
* Communications
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Elmwood
  Ontario
  Canada
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Elmwood Ontario Resident Wins District Impromptu Speech Contest

Tammy Hunt, Distinguished Toastmaster emerges as the winner of the District 86 Table Topics Speech Contest.
 
 
Tammy Hunt, 2017 District 86 Table Topics Contest Winner
Tammy Hunt, 2017 District 86 Table Topics Contest Winner
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Toastmasters
District86
Communications

Industry:
Education

Location:
Elmwood - Ontario - Canada

Subject:
Awards

ELMWOOD, Ontario - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Tammy Hunt, a member of Saugeen Toastmasters Club, Ontario was awarded first place in the 2017 District 86 Table Topics Speech contest. Over 1,000 Toastmasters competed in the Fall contest, which is hosted across various municipalities including local, area and division levels.

Contestants were asked to deliver a two-minute impromptu speech on a topic unknown to them. Hunt's winning response to the topic 'History' was one very close to her heart – "History is our past, it shapes our present and directs our future," says Hunt. Her speech centred on her indigenous heritage and the traumatic experience her family and relations faced in residential schools. The speech ended by appreciating the efforts made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada which has brought healing to many people including herself.

"Most people find table topics to be intimidating. But, for me, it is a reflection of life. Walk into any group of people and you never know where the conversation will end." Tammy's son Damon was influential in her contest preparation. "He plays word association games with me on our way to sporting events. Who knew he would be my best coach?"

Hunt joined Toastmasters in 2011 to develop her communication and leadership skills to chair a sporting event she volunteered for. "At the time, I thought I was a good communicator," says Hunt. "Boy, did I have a lot to learn. It was the start of a great journey for me."

Tammy continues to benefit from the Toastmasters experience. She recently achieved the Distinguished Toastmasters Status, the highest educational award offered by Toastmasters International and was honoured at the Distinguished Toastmasters Dinner one day prior to the contest.  "Toastmasters is my weekly exercise. I believe courage is a muscle, a muscle that gets stronger with practice," she mentioned.  "Toastmasters has developed my courage muscle to the point where I can stand in front of 350 people to discuss a topic that I just learned about. Even if I lose, I win."

Hunt expressed her gratitude to her club members and mentors including Trudy Baran and Debera Flynn who have helped her succeed in her career. "A special thank you goes to my mentors, whose unwavering faith in me is the wind beneath my wings."

About Toastmasters District 86


District 86 is one of 102 districts in the world. It was formed in 2008, representing the heartland of Ontario wcj and comprising over 245 community and corporate clubs, with over 5300 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit District 86 Toastmasters website http://www.toastmasters86.org.

About Toastmasters International

Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 352,000 in more than 16,400 clubs in 141 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit http://www.toastmasters.org.

Contact
Matthew Ogbulafor
Public Relations Manager Toastmasters District 86
***@toastmasters86.org
End
Source:Toastmasters District 86
Email:***@toastmasters86.org Email Verified
Tags:Toastmasters, District86, Communications
Industry:Education
Location:Elmwood - Ontario - Canada
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 27, 2017
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share