News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Elmwood Ontario Resident Wins District Impromptu Speech Contest
Tammy Hunt, Distinguished Toastmaster emerges as the winner of the District 86 Table Topics Speech Contest.
Contestants were asked to deliver a two-minute impromptu speech on a topic unknown to them. Hunt's winning response to the topic 'History' was one very close to her heart – "History is our past, it shapes our present and directs our future," says Hunt. Her speech centred on her indigenous heritage and the traumatic experience her family and relations faced in residential schools. The speech ended by appreciating the efforts made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada which has brought healing to many people including herself.
"Most people find table topics to be intimidating. But, for me, it is a reflection of life. Walk into any group of people and you never know where the conversation will end." Tammy's son Damon was influential in her contest preparation. "He plays word association games with me on our way to sporting events. Who knew he would be my best coach?"
Hunt joined Toastmasters in 2011 to develop her communication and leadership skills to chair a sporting event she volunteered for. "At the time, I thought I was a good communicator,"
Tammy continues to benefit from the Toastmasters experience. She recently achieved the Distinguished Toastmasters Status, the highest educational award offered by Toastmasters International and was honoured at the Distinguished Toastmasters Dinner one day prior to the contest. "Toastmasters is my weekly exercise. I believe courage is a muscle, a muscle that gets stronger with practice," she mentioned. "Toastmasters has developed my courage muscle to the point where I can stand in front of 350 people to discuss a topic that I just learned about. Even if I lose, I win."
Hunt expressed her gratitude to her club members and mentors including Trudy Baran and Debera Flynn who have helped her succeed in her career. "A special thank you goes to my mentors, whose unwavering faith in me is the wind beneath my wings."
About Toastmasters District 86
District 86 is one of 102 districts in the world. It was formed in 2008, representing the heartland of Ontario wcj and comprising over 245 community and corporate clubs, with over 5300 members, from Timmins in the north to Welland in the south, from Sarnia in the west to Markham in the east - and all communities in between - except Toronto. To learn more about District 86 please visit District 86 Toastmasters website http://www.toastmasters86.org.
About Toastmasters International
Toastmasters International is a worldwide nonprofit educational organization that empowers individuals to become more effective communicators and leaders. Headquartered in Rancho Santa Margarita, Calif., the organization's membership exceeds 352,000 in more than 16,400 clubs in 141 countries. Since 1924, Toastmasters International has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. For information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit http://www.toastmasters.org.
Contact
Matthew Ogbulafor
Public Relations Manager Toastmasters District 86
***@toastmasters86.org
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 27, 2017