Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

CU Realty Services Continues California Expansion with Three New Credit Union Partners

Christian Community Credit Union, Sacramento Credit Union and Technology Credit Union are boosting their purchase mortgage volumes with HomeAdvantage.
 
 
Credit unions across California are using HomeAdvantage from CU Realty Services.
Credit unions across California are using HomeAdvantage from CU Realty Services.
 
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- In the Golden State—where real estate prices and closing fees prevent many from buying a home—three credit unions are using HomeAdvantage® to boost mortgage volumes and make homeownership more affordable. HomeAdvantage is a turnkey real estate program from CU Realty Services, the largest real estate CUSO in the U.S.

Including these three new credit unions, HomeAdvantage is now being used by 23 California-based credit union partners that service more than 2.8 million members:

Christian Community Credit Union (San Dimas)—31,400 members, $637 million in assets
Sacramento Credit Union—(Sacramento) 25,400 members, $456 million in assets
Technology Credit Union—(San Jose) 91,500 members, $2.4 billion in assets

HomeAdvantage provides members with online access to the real estate tools and support they need to buy and sell their homes: online property listings, recent sales data, neighborhood demographics, a network of reputable real estate agents and more. By offering these features, credit unions are empowered to reach, identify and engage more home-buying members much earlier in their real estate journey.

The program also provides savings to members at closing through HomeAdvantage Cash Rewards. When members use a real estate agent in the HomeAdvantage network, they qualify to earn a cash-back benefit equal to 20 percent of the agent's commission. In 2016, HomeAdvantage gave back almost wcj $5.5 million in Cash Rewards to members nationwide. In California, cash-back benefits average $3,000 in savings per transaction.

"Company growth is always exciting," said Tina Powers, chief operating officer at CU Realty Services. "Seeing HomeAdvantage expanding into such a large state brings opportunities to help CU Realty's credit union partners provide excellent real estate and mortgage services to many, many more members."

About CU Realty Services, LLC

CU Realty Services provides real estate services to credit unions across the nation, helping them increase their purchase mortgage business. Launched in 2001, the CUSO has worked with more than 100 credit unions and mortgage CUSOs nationwide to offer its turnkey real estate program, HomeAdvantage. Through the program, credit union members can search for homes, research neighborhoods, calculate costs of homeownership, connect to experienced real estate agents, and earn HomeAdvantage Cash Rewards. By offering this program to members, credit unions are able to attract, identify and engage more home buyers, and consequently close more loans. To learn more, visit https://www.curealty.com.

Contact
Tracy Clement, RobinTracy
***@robintracy.com
End
Source:CU Realty Services
Email:***@robintracy.com Email Verified
Robin Tracy Public Relations PRs
