Knapp Chiropractic adopts two families for fifth year; partners with Safe Babies Healthy Families
Dr. Knapp said, "I chose to adopt two families from SBHF because of what the organization stands for. SBHF is a passionate organization driven by their belief that every child deserves a chance to live a life free from abuse, neglect and poverty. This organization teaches mothers that their dreams for themselves and their children are within reach."
This year Knapp Chiropractic is sponsoring two families: one of three young children and a family of one young child. The first family has an almost four-year-old little girl who would like books, puzzles, and learning activities to work on ABC's, numbers and writing. The 18-month-old little boy would love wcj books and age-appropriate toys. He likes cars, trucks, and trains. Size 5 diapers are a good choice. The five-month-old boy could use books, size 3 diapers, and wipes. And, of course, age-appropriate toys are always welcome. Mom would like gift cards to Walmart or pizza restaurants. They like to have family pizza nights.
The second family has a four-year-old girl who would like Hatchimals, My Life Doll African-American, Shopkins and a preschool age bike with training wheels. The mother would like cake decorating supplies, pan set without the nonstick coating (She's allergic) and medium leggings.
Dr. Knapp continues, "This is the most rewarding give-back we do each year. I don't meet the family nor do I know their story. With the help of our patients and the community, we can help make a family's Christmas memorable. I want to be sure that this family, and any other family we adopt, feel the spirit of Christmas and the giving nature of their community. Gifts may be dropped off at Knapp Chiropractic."
A leading chiropractor in Brookfield, Dr. Nicole Knapp, D.C., focuses on preventative treatments to avoid surgical procedures, emphasizing a natural, holistic approach to healthcare. She has over 11 years of chiropractic treatment experience, and is dedicated to serving the needs of her patients in Brookfield and surrounding areas, including Waukesha and Milwaukee.
Knapp Chiropractic & Wellness Center, Inc. is located at 17800 W Bluemound Road, Unit P, Brookfield, Wis. For further information, contact Dr. Nicole Knapp, D.C., at 262-796-5108 or nicoleknappdc@
