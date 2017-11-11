News By Tag
ROI Celebrates 20th Year Performing Web Store Integrations
Over 700 Sage 100 Client Integration Projects Completed Throughout the World
ROI Consulting has performed more than 700 integration projects for companies using Sage software throughout the world. ROI's success is built on offering services that provide their customers with a strong return on investment. "Our job is to enable our clients to receive more from their investment in Sage software. By offering real-time, bi-directional integration to third-party systems, we will continue to enable our client's business to be more efficient and profitable,"
ROI Consulting is a Sage Software Gold Level Development Partner specializing in both Sage 100 and Sage 100c, and its predecessors, Sage MAS 90 and MAS 200 ERP. Bob Richter, co-founder and the primary developer of IN-SYNCH has extensive programming experience with Sage 100. "We developed IN-SYNCH because we saw a need to integrate solutions for a complex and mature ERP system, Sage 100. In the mid-2000's, we expanded our team to offer specific turnkey integration solutions for nearly any third-party integration."
The company has seen the growth of integrated B2B and B2C ecommerce starting with the "dotcom" era where every website was custom, to the growth of off-the-shelf, open source shopping cart solution market, wcj to today's businesses that are exploiting ecommerce with B2B, B2C websites, portals, marketplaces, omni-channels and 3PL. George Vareldzis, CFO of Outward Hound says, "Since 2012, Outward Hound has utilized ROI's expert services and IN-SYNCH solution as our business and ecommerce presence has grown. ROI was a key factor in the successful 2015 launch of our new website based on the Magento platform, and again in 2016 with the Magento 2.0 migration. Recently, when Outward Hound acquired Dublin Dog, ROI integrated the active webstore with our Sage 100 ERP, making the changeover smooth and efficient."
Sage business partners trust the ROI team to produce reliable and effective integration solutions. The company, a member of The 90 Minds Consulting Group, has sponsored and exhibited at the annual Sage conference consistently over the years which has proven to be an avenue to develop relationships and establish credibility with the Sage community. Partners and developers continue to come to ROI Consulting for their clients' Sage integration requirements because of ROI's solid reputation in the industry.
About ROI Consulting
ROI Consulting, Inc. is the developer and provider of the market-leading, Sage 100c integration product, IN-SYNCH. They have been serving the Sage 100 and MAS 90 marketplace since December 1997 and have completed over 700 integration projects for customers who are located around the globe. The top three integration solutions purchased today are for Amazon, Magento, and Shopify. The ROI Team consists of highly skilled developers, implementation and support experts, project managers and customer service specialists located in all time zones throughout the United States.
ROI Consulting's mission is to maximize their client's accounting software investment through integration and customization. To review success stories, client profiles, solution connectors and more, visit https://www.roi-
