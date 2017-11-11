 
News By Tag
* Sleep
* Education
* Charity
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Livonia
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc. Hosts A Night To R.E.M.ember for Children In Need

 
 
Guests getting ready for the Live Auction
Guests getting ready for the Live Auction
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Sleep
* Education
* Charity

Industry:
* Non-profit

Location:
* Livonia - Michigan - US

Subject:
* Events

LIVONIA, Mich. - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- The streets of old Detroit were bustling during Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc.'s largest annual fundraising event, A Night To R.E.M.ember, with guests savoring Detroit's finest eats and shopping a wide variety of auction items. "Dreamzzz for Success" was the theme of the evening at the Detroit Historical Museum, and the local nonprofit hoped to inspire donors to make contributions to shape the future for children in need.

And they did.

With the support of Presenting Sponsor, Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Center, Sweet Dreamzzz™ raised over $65,000 to fund sleep education programs for economically disadvantaged families throughout Michigan and across the country. The organization's programs teach students, parents, and teachers the basics of a healthy bedtime routine and why a good night's sleep is necessary for academic success. Additionally, every student receives a sleep kit that includes either a sleeping bag or blanket, toothbrush, toothpaste, nightshirt and reading book.

"Sweet Dreamzzz™ was founded on the belief that a good night's sleep is fundamental to children's health and learning," says Ronald D. Chervin, MD, MS, Director of the Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Center.  "They play a critical role for so many children and their families. We hear all the time about exercise and nutrition. Virtually no one mentions anything about healthy sleep, which is every bit as important. Sweet Dreamzzz has worked hard to fill that gap -- school by school, classroom by classroom, child by child -- for two decades."

In addition to raising money to support its mission, Sweet Dreamzzz named its 2017 Susan M. Fezzey Award of Excellence winner, Mary Pat O'Malley, a Divine Child High School teacher. For over 6 years, O'Malley's classes have volunteered to assist with Sweet Dreamzzz programs and make fleece blankets for the kindergarten students. Over 1,000 Divine Child students have volunteered for Sweet Dreamzzz under O'Malley's leadership.

"Sweet Dreamzzz is so grateful for the support of the community. Research has shown that our sleep education programs have had a positive impact on the sleep duration of a young child. Families are also creating bonding moments while making reading part of their evening routine. The continued awareness of the importance of sleep for children is critical to their health and education," says Sweet Dreamzzz Executive Director, Nancy Maxwell.

Sweet Dreamzzz would like to once again thank the sponsors of the event: Michigan Medicine Sleep Disorders Centers, Hour Detroit, Design Systems Inc., Bosco's Pizza Company, Arrow Strategies, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP, Dan Wood Plumbing & Heating, Service Construction LLC, McCarthy & Smith Inc., Hirotec America Inc., Butch wcj and Deb Kuptz, DM Promotions, Dave and Lori Wathen, Reverie, Drew Besonson, J&J Construction, Young & Young Architects, Comcast Cable Communications, Abbey Flooring & Design, Heeney-Sundquist Funeral Home, St. Hedwig Cemetery, Watch Me Grow Pediatrics, O'Brien Sullivan Funeral Home, Blue Ribbon Contracting Inc., Quality Air Systems, D.C. Beyers Detroit Inc., Preferred Glass, Daniels Glass Inc., Dynamic Machine of Detroit Inc., Northwest Acoustical Inc., Michael Smith, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, ARC Document Solutions, Novi Dental, Michielutti Brothers Inc., MICA TEC INC, Great Lakes Mechanical, Douglas Electric Co. and William and Sally Dick.

Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc.

Founded in 1998, Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc. is a regional nonprofit organization committed to improving children's health, well-being, and academic performance by providing sleep education and bedtime essentials to economically disadvantaged students and their families. Based in Metro Detroit, Sweet Dreamzzz educates children and families about the benefits of healthy sleep and establishing a bedtime routine using innovative programs including its Early Childhood Sleep Education Program, Parent Sleep Education Workshop, and R.E.M. (Rest. Educate. Motivate.) Sleep Program. Since its founding, Sweet Dreamzzz has served more than 55,000 at-risk children and families. For more information, please visit http://sweetdreamzzz.org/

Media Contact
Karleigh Stone
Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc.
248-478-3242
karleighstone@sweetdreamzzz.org
End
Source:
Email:***@sweetdreamzzz.org Email Verified
Tags:Sleep, Education, Charity
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Livonia - Michigan - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sweet Dreamzzz, Inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share