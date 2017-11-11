Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin, is Calling Out to Readers with a Brand New Adventure

 
Piddle Diddle and the Texas Longhorns
DALLAS - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc. is proud to announce the release of Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin, and the Texas Longhorns, by East Tennessee native authors, Wayne and Ralphine Major.

Wayne, along with his sister, Ralphine, created the character Piddle Diddle and set out to write a children's book after the inspiration came to them during a Sunday church choir. Having both grown up on a dairy farm, Wayne and Ralphine have always loved being around and reading about animals. A passion for cowgirls and cowboys led the two to add a wild west adventure to their growing Adventures of Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin series.

Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin, and the Texas Longhorns follows Piddle Diddle and family on a trip to Dude Ranch! At the ranch, Piddle Diddle rides along on a real cattle drive and experiences all the excitement that comes with being a cowgirl.

Wayne and Ralphine have this to say about their beloved Adventures of Piddle Diddle, the Widdle wcj Penguin, "What animal can hold a child's attention better than a mischievous, cunning penguin?! Despite her small size, Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin, can be an example to children. Size is an obstacle only if you let it be."

Also in Adventures of Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin are Piddle Diddle's Lost Hat, and Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin, Goes to Hawaii.

Piddle Diddle, the Widdle Penguin, and the Texas Longhorns can be purchased through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, through Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., and through the Major's website, majorbooksofjoy.com.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., includes the imprints Mountain Girl Press, Little Creek Books, Express Editions, RoseHeart Publishing, Broken Crow Ridge, and DigiStyle. Each imprint specializes in a particular genre—from Appalachian stories to children's books and more. At JCP, we believe 'every story needs a book.'

For more information or to schedule a book signing, call Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc., at 423.926.9983, or visit jancarolpublishing.com. Follow JCP on Facebook.

Jan-Carol Publishing, Inc.
Mountain Girl Press ~ Little Creek Books ~ Express Editions ~ DigiStyle ~ RoseHeart Publishing~Broken Crow Ridge
P.O. Box 701
Johnson City, TN 37605
423.926.9983
www.jancarolpublishing.com
www.facebook.com/JanCarolPublishingInc

