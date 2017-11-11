News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Spohrer Dodd supports the NAACP as a longtime sponsor of their Freedom Fund Dinner
Law firm, which represents clients in civil rights cases, has sponsored the event for the last seven years
"This was an uplifting and empowering event and one we look forward to being part of each year to recognize the NAACP volunteers who strive to make our community a better place to live," said Robert Spohrer, president and CEO of Spohrer Dodd. "We are thankful for the dedication of the NAACP members to advancing civil rights, justice and equality. We are also thankful to them for educating our city on racial discrimination and their commitment to protecting the civil rights of minorities."
This year's keynote speaker was April D. Ryan, a White House Correspondent for the American Urban Radio Network, who gave a fascinating speech about events in Washington. Ryan has more than 24 years of experience in journalism and has covered three presidents during her career. Her book, "The Presidency in Black and White," won the NAACP Image Award in 2015. She was recently named Journalist of the Year by the National Association of Black wcj Journalists.
The Jacksonville Branch of NAACP has been actively involved in the community since 1917. Their initiatives are completely run by hundreds of Jacksonville volunteers who are dedicated to improving the political, educational, social and economic status of minority groups. The NAACP is committed to eliminating racial prejudice while keeping the public aware of the adverse effects of racial discrimination.
Spohrer Dodd represents clients in complex human and civil rights cases. One of the firm's most high-profile cases involves the racially motivated murder of Johnnie Mae Chappell. The mother of 10 was shot and killed in 1964. Only one of the men who was indicted in the case has ever been convicted or served time. Robert Spohrer pledged his pro bono services to help bring closure for the family and his efforts are ongoing.
About Spohrer Dodd
Spohrer Dodd is an elite law firm comprised of seasoned trial attorneys, expert professionals and specialized staff. Their experience, diligence, and creativity allow them to help clients achieve positive legal outcomes in the most challenging and complex personal injury cases, which are often cases that other personal injury law firms are unwilling to undertake. Their team of board-certified trial lawyers, attorneys and staff, the firm's intellectual and financial resources, and their network of specialized experts are dedicated to every case their Jacksonville law firm handles. For more information, visit www.sdlitigation.com/
Media Contact
Kelly White
904-232-3001
kelly.white@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse