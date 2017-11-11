 
Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211

Author Steven M. Moore and Carrick Publishing Release Science Fiction Trilogy Bundle

 
 
The Chaos Chronicles Trilogy Collection
The Chaos Chronicles Trilogy Collection
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Author Steven M. Moore and Carrick Publishing Release Science Fiction Trilogy Bundle - The Chaos Chronicles Trilogy Collection

Author Steven M. Moore and Carrick Publishing are pleased to announce the release of their new science fiction trilogy bundle, The Chaos Chronicles Trilogy Collection.

Near-future dystopia, interstellar flight, first encounter, space battles, AI, and more--find them in this new sci-fi bundle.

This new sci-fi bundle takes the reader from an Earth dominated by multinationals and policed by their mercenaries to colonizing another planet and the first encounter with ETs. And beyond, far into a future with space battles, ESP, AI, and more. This three-novel bundle provides hours of sci-fi entertainment in just one ebook.

Book Details:
The Chaos Chronicles Trilogy Collection
By Steven M. Moore
Publisher: Carrick Publishing
Published: November 2017
ISBN: 9781772420777
ASIN: B0778VPPWW
Genre: Science Fiction

About the Author:
Steven M. Moore writes sci-fi, mystery, and thriller books and sometimes combines these genres as he does in this trilogy. He is a full-time writer, and his many books illustrate his perpetual love of storytelling. He was born in California and lived in many other places, both in the U.S. and abroad, experiencing diverse peoples and settings that often define his near-future mysteries and thrillers and extrapolate well into his sci-fi. He currently lives with his wife in NJ.

Booksellers, Librarians, and Reviewers can request wcj a review copy at http://netgal.ly/hLKQz9


Find more information about the author and book using the following sites:

Website: http://stevenmmoore.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/authorStevenMMoore/
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/steven-moore-8779532b/
GoodReads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/2117361.Steven_M_Moore
Amazon Author Page: https://www.amazon.com/Steven-M.-Moore/e/B00583VFGW/
Promo Link: http://bookbuzz.net/blog/science-fiction-the-chaos-chronicles-trilogy-collection/

Purchase Links:
https://www.amazon.com/Chaos-Chronicles-Trilogy-Collection-ebook/dp/B0778VPPWW/
https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/the-chaos-chronicles-trilogy-collection-steven-m-moore/1127416335?ean=2940154618882
https://www.kobo.com/us/en/ebook/the-chaos-chronicles-trilogy-collection
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/757863?ref=akerr8787
https://booklaunch.io/bookbuzz/thechaoschroniclestrilogycollection

Other Sources:
http://bookprnews.com/index.php/2017/11/15/author-steven-m-moore-and-carrick-publishing-release-science-fiction-trilogy-bundle-the-chaos-chronicles-trilogy-collection/
Source:BookBuzz.net
