Author Steven M. Moore and Carrick Publishing Release Science Fiction Trilogy Bundle
Author Steven M. Moore and Carrick Publishing are pleased to announce the release of their new science fiction trilogy bundle, The Chaos Chronicles Trilogy Collection.
Near-future dystopia, interstellar flight, first encounter, space battles, AI, and more--find them in this new sci-fi bundle.
This new sci-fi bundle takes the reader from an Earth dominated by multinationals and policed by their mercenaries to colonizing another planet and the first encounter with ETs. And beyond, far into a future with space battles, ESP, AI, and more. This three-novel bundle provides hours of sci-fi entertainment in just one ebook.
Book Details:
The Chaos Chronicles Trilogy Collection
By Steven M. Moore
Publisher: Carrick Publishing
Published: November 2017
ISBN: 9781772420777
ASIN: B0778VPPWW
Genre: Science Fiction
About the Author:
Steven M. Moore writes sci-fi, mystery, and thriller books and sometimes combines these genres as he does in this trilogy. He is a full-time writer, and his many books illustrate his perpetual love of storytelling. He was born in California and lived in many other places, both in the U.S. and abroad, experiencing diverse peoples and settings that often define his near-future mysteries and thrillers and extrapolate well into his sci-fi. He currently lives with his wife in NJ.
Booksellers, Librarians, and Reviewers can request wcj a review copy at http://netgal.ly/
Find more information about the author and book using the following sites:
Purchase Links:
Other Sources:
