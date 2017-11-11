The Collection at RiverPark indulges guests with day of surprises, First Black Friday Holiday Lounge

A Joy Squad will surprise customers with fun and valuable gifts to add cheer during holiday shopping

The Collection at RiverPark

-- In the spirit of giving back to customers, The Collection at RiverPark will treat guests to a day of giving and relaxation following an eventful morning of shopping Black Friday deals and steals, with the introduction of the shopping center's Black Friday Giving Edition.In partnership with community sponsor Meathead Movers and Mini Storage, The Collection's Joy Squad will be mingling among guests to give away a bevy of prizes for 24 shoppers, including gift cards to the shopping center's popular stores and eateries such as Starbucks and Forever 21, every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.Guests will also have the opportunity unwind from the shopping madness at a Holiday Lounge where they can kick up their feet and enjoy complimentary wcj refreshments.For more information visit www.TheCollectionRP.comThe Collection at RiverPark is a 750,000 square foot, open-air specialty retail center located in the heart of West Ventura County. Inspired by the beauty of the California coast, The Collection reflects the unique atmosphere of the surrounding seaside communities. The Collection is built around a town grid of retail streets, each of which has its own personality-a carefully crafted assortment of established and contemporary designer shops, distinctive dining, and signature entertainment venues. Anchors include Target, Century RiverPark 16, REI, Whole Foods Market, H&M, 24-Hour SuperSport and The Container Store. Restaurants include Yard House, Larsen's Grill, Gen Korean BBQ, Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Maria's Italian Kitchen and more. Follow us on the web, Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram at TheCollectionRP.