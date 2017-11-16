 
News By Tag
* Donation
* Bradenton
* Philanthropy
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Restaurants
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
17161514131211


Oak & Stone Donates $3,000 to Miracle League of Manasota

Donation a Result of Oak & Stone's First Annual OAKtoberfest Event
 
 
Oak & Stone Donates $3,000 to Miracle League of Manasota
Oak & Stone Donates $3,000 to Miracle League of Manasota
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Donation
Bradenton
Philanthropy

Industry:
Restaurants

Location:
Sarasota - Florida - US

SARASOTA, Fla. - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- On Saturday, November 11, 2017, Oak & Stone presented a donation of $3,000 to Miracle League of Manasota.

Oak & Stone partnered with Miracle League for their inaugural OAKtoberfest event on October 13, 2017. Oak & Stone raised the contribution by asking for $5 or $10 donations at the door – a $10 donation included a free commemorative stein – and by donating a portion of proceeds from their food and beverage sales that day. Owners Joe Seidensticker and Brett Decklever are excited to have hosted such a successful first-annual event, and look forward to partnering with Miracle League again in 2018 for a second OAKtoberfest.

About Oak & Stone

Our story is your story. Oak & Stone embraces the concept that every good story should start and end with friends and family. Once food and drink are added to that mix, it is a recipe for memories that last a lifetime.  Oak & Stone ensures that there is something exciting for everyone -  happy hour, family dinner, friends' night wcj out, Brunch or game day – enticing guests with choices that allow them to create their own adventure.  Beer drinkers rejoice at one of the largest self serve beer walls (56 taps) in Florida- with  Sours and Ciders to IPAS and Stouts, and everything in between.  The Liquid Library features craft cocktails, select wines, and a notable bourbon and whiskey menu with a create your own Bourbon flight, perfect for sharing or just keeping it for yourself (we don't judge)! Oak & Stone's elevated tavern menu is guaranteed to make everyone in your group of friends and family hungry, from the story starters to artisan house pizzas to main plates and more.  Your story will be the talk of the water cooler. How will you craft your own story? www.Oakandstone.com

Grapevine Communications provides full-service advertising, marketing and public relations services to clients nationwide. The firm is the most award-winning advertising agency in Sarasota, Florida, and the surrounding areas. For more information on Grapevine Communications, contact Britney Guertin (BGuertin@grapeinc.com) at 941-351-0024 or visit the website at www.grapeinc.com.

Contact
Britney Guertin
***@grapeinc.com
End
Source:Oak & Stone
Email:***@grapeinc.com Email Verified
Tags:Donation, Bradenton, Philanthropy
Industry:Restaurants
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 16, 2017
Grapevine Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 16, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share