Donation a Result of Oak & Stone's First Annual OAKtoberfest Event

Oak & Stone Donates $3,000 to Miracle League of Manasota

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Donation

• Bradenton

• Philanthropy Industry:

• Restaurants Location:

• Sarasota - Florida - US

Contact

Britney Guertin

***@grapeinc.com Britney Guertin

End

-- On Saturday, November 11, 2017, Oak & Stone presented a donation of $3,000 to Miracle League of Manasota.Oak & Stone partnered with Miracle League for their inaugural OAKtoberfest event on October 13, 2017. Oak & Stone raised the contribution by asking for $5 or $10 donations at the door – a $10 donation included a free commemorative stein – and by donating a portion of proceeds from their food and beverage sales that day. Owners Joe Seidensticker and Brett Decklever are excited to have hosted such a successful first-annual event, and look forward to partnering with Miracle League again in 2018 for a second OAKtoberfest.Our story is your story. Oak & Stone embraces the concept that every good story should start and end with friends and family. Once food and drink are added to that mix, it is a recipe for memories that last a lifetime. Oak & Stone ensures that there is something exciting for everyone - happy hour, family dinner, friends' night wcj out, Brunch or game day – enticing guests with choices that allow them to create their own adventure. Beer drinkers rejoice at one of the largest self serve beer walls (56 taps) in Florida- with Sours and Ciders to IPAS and Stouts, and everything in between. The Liquid Library features craft cocktails, select wines, and a notable bourbon and whiskey menu with a create your own Bourbon flight, perfect for sharing or just keeping it for yourself (we don't judge)! Oak & Stone's elevated tavern menu is guaranteed to make everyone in your group of friends and family hungry, from the story starters to artisan house pizzas to main plates and more. Your story will be the talk of the water cooler. How will you craft your own story? www.Oakandstone.com