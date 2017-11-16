News By Tag
Dynatrace brings its full stack monitoring to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace
Monitoring Azure cloud services and virtual machines is now as seamless as monitoring in-house deployments with Dynatrace
"The availability of our solution in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace has prepared us for the new buying patterns and flexible pricing, and provides another mechanism for our customers to deploy with ease. Without any instrumentation at all, our out of box integration now brings AI-driven application monitoring and management capabilities to these Azure environments and .NET Core Apps," explains Steve Tack, SVP, Product Management, Dynatrace.
"The Dynatrace team works in close alignment with Azure engineers to ensure Dynatrace supports the latest technologies from .NET core, Azure Service Fabric to Azure App Services. Customers who rely on Microsoft Azure as an integral piece of their digital transformation initiatives can look towards Dynatrace for confidence that their applications perform as they should. That's what innovative companies are looking for — the ability to use the latest technologies coupled with the trust that they'll work."
Eduardo Kassner, Chief Technology & Innovation wcj Officer, Worldwide Channels & Programs, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. said, "We are pleased to welcome Dynatrace to Microsoft Azure Marketplace. Dynatrace builds on top of the productivity, intelligence and hybrid capabilities of Azure, supporting mutual customers with enhanced container and application performance monitoring across their organization."
Dynatrace's Smartscape (https://www.dynatrace.com/
First Tech Federal Credit Union, a Financial Services firm that is rated as one of the safest credit unions in the country, selected Dynatrace for its strategic cloud partnership and integration capabilities, as Sam Poozhikala, Senior Director, IT quoted, "Dynatrace has the strongest cloud integration capabilities on the market. A major reason why we chose it was because it offers out of the box integration with Microsoft Azure. I haven't seen another monitoring solution match this, or its AI-powered platform, that lets us see the full stack with such clarity. We can identify the root causes of potential issues right down to lines of code, no matter where they reside."
While the growth of microservices, containerization and cloud environments has enabled companies to innovate and respond to consumer and market influences more quickly, the complexity of the IT stack has vastly increased. As a result, the need for application performance monitoring that utilizes artificial intelligence to understand the complexities of performance in hyper-dynamic cloud environments is an absolute must for all digital businesses. Dynatrace automatically pinpoints application and infrastructure issues by providing automated baselining, problem correlation, and root-cause detection, across public or hybrid cloud deployments, or during the process of migrating to the cloud.
