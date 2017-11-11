News By Tag
Weekly Hotels Announced Best Extended Stay Hotels in Miami with Additional Details
A representative of the Weekly Hotels shared best-extended stay hotels in Miami, Florida. The spokesperson shared offered amenities by these extended stay hotels along with another brief.
1. W Miami
It is located in the heart Of Downtowns Brickell Neighborhood. It is very near to the international airport of Miami. It gives unlimited access to year-round music, art and fashion happening. It has smoke free rooms and many other amenities to match the choice of different natured travelers such as oversized guest rooms, spacious workspace with high-speed internet, water lounge, spa, as well as a huge glam meeting and event space of 4000 Square Feet. The weekly rate of the suites at this extended stay hotel in Miami starts at 509$.
2. JW Marriott Marquis Miami
It is located in the center of Downtown Miami near to many tourist attractions such as Wynnewood Art District, The New Frost Science Museum, The Perez Art Museum and the Miami Design District. Along with the comfortable extended stay rooms, this hotel offers a wide range of on-site recreations such as gym, swimming, children activities and more. Also, it has indoor golf school; virtual bowling and many more amenities which will make stay of its guest full of fun. It is also a perfect hotel for business travelers as it gives access to its business center, which allows its guests to use the copy machine, printer, fax machine, and other internet appliances or PC. The weekly rate at this hotel begins at 589 $.
3. SLS South Beach Preferred LVX
This extended stay hotel in Miami has rooms with amazing city view and will leave you in awe. It has many different types of rooms to choose from based on the offered in-room amenities and furniture. wcj It is one of those few hotels in Miami which have beach front which made it a perfect choice for die hard beach lovers. Also, it has the facility of hypoallergenic rooms. It is well recognized for nightlife view stay and offers a wide range of amenities and activities to its guests. In fact, it has different rooms which offer a different type of city or beach view and the guest can select the view based on their choice and preference. The weekly rate of this weekly hotel in Miami, Florida starts at 225 $.
About The Weekly Hotels
The Weekly Hotels is a portal which has a large database of 40,000 extended stay hotels in the USA and it caters hundreds of users daily to search and book the best weekly hotels in different cities of USA, including, but not limited to Miami, Florida. To know more details about the above mentioned and other weekly hotels Miami, please visit https://www.weeklyhotels.com/
Contact
WeeklyHotels
***@weeklyhotels.com
