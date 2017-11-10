 
Multi-Nation Support Propels G10 Coin to New Heights

G10, the next generation of blockchain, today announced a major milestone with the official, multi-nation endorsement for the G10 Coin and Ecosystem.
 
 
LONDON - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- G10, the next generation of blockchain,todayannounced a major milestone with the official, multi-nationendorsement for the G10 Coin andEcosystem.

G10 is leading the charge for a globally accepted decentralisedecosystemfor   blockchain, and is now the only crypto-currency to be officiallyendorsed by multiple nations. G10's unique design and features such as its system of governance and the embedded AI, ensures that G10 is peerless and futureproof.

The creator of G10, Sakai Tokugawa, commented; "Today's announcement is a monumental leap towards the universal implementation of the G10 Coin and Ecosystem.

"As blockchain evangelists it has long been our vision to establish a true globally endorsed digital currency that can and will sit alongside traditional fiat currencies and the multi-nation endorsement received is a testament to thatideology."

James Roberts, Chief Operating Officer stated; "G10hassetthestandardby facilitating the active involvement of governments and governmentalbodies.

"It is wcj our continuing belief that the global consensus of blockchain evolution and adoption is only possible through general collaboration withoutbiasorcompromise.

"We expect to make further official announcements of support in the comingweeks andmonths."

To learn more visit the G10 Coin website (https://www.g10coin.com).

- ENDS -

For further information, please contact:

Email: info@G10coin.com
Web:https://www.G10coin.com
Twitter:https://twitter.com/G10Coin
Tags:Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Blockchain
Industry:Technology
Location:London City - London, Greater - England
