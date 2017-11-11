News By Tag
GET's CEO, Dain Schult, Introduces Radio Rural America Concept
GET CEO, Dain Schult, stated, "With the help of INFLUENTIA and RADIAOCTIVITY We'd like to further amplify exactly how its small-town programming strategy will work through GET's American Internet & Radio ("AIR") – the division that will handle all the Terrestrial and Internet Radio programming.
"Instead of looking at how we "save" Rural America, GET will partner together with the community leaders in the towns we will operate to make things that are good even better. How do we maximize the value of living in rural areas to make the most out of rural-urban differences?
"What can GET do to ensure that every family in our community feels like they can grow up here and have a happy and healthy life? What can GET do to inspire young people to always look forward while still remembering the past? Questions like these are what everyone can relate to – regardless of where you live. Surprisingly, these are the same challenges larger urban communities are having to address as well.
"We've been working diligently to amass the website domain names and products that will be offered a la carte and in packages to our advertisers, businesses and residences in the areas we serve. All of this will be folded into the overall strategy that will make up RADIO RURAL AMERICA - and it encompasses the significant opportunity that exists in areas where radio is thriving and there are specific needs for broadband high-speed wireless service and energy production products.
"Besides, the days of advertising in the yellow pages of phone directories are over. If you're not on the Internet, you don't exist. If you don't have a website, no one will be able to find you.
"GET will be a future operation holding company with acquisitions and public trading. it will be the umbrella for all these operations. Its unique strategy is through its acquisition structure. Watching the latest largest radio roll-ups is like watching when the Penn Central Railroad was forced together in the late Sixties. That was an unmitigated disaster that took decades to turn around. Unfortunately, the major market groups should have studied history a bit to know how those kinds of consolidations end up.
"GET will partner with each station owner with whom it merges and maintain the status quo of these broadcast cash flow positive operations while providing these stations with a goody bag full wcj of other revenue generation services.
"It's like what have put together as our GET Mission Statement:
"GET is dedicated to being a good corporate citizen in every market in which we operate radio stations, provide Internet services and wireless services here in the United States and all over the world.
"We will offer positive programming to our listeners and successful marketing for all our advertisers.
"Relationships are everything in our business, so we will work to foster strong, last and mutually beneficial relationships.
"Our employees will receive training and motivation to help them achieve their own personal success that will help the company achieve its goals too.
"Employees who are happy, motivated and proud of their company are unbeatable so GET provides the necessary tools to accomplish that goal.
"No division or subsidiary is unimportant.
"No employee, listener, advertiser or shareholder is unimportant."
For more information about GET and RADIO RURAL AMERICA you can contact Dain Schult, GET's Chief Executive Officer.
