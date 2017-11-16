 
Atlanta Business Skye Precious Kids Gains Non-Profit Status

 
 
Skye Precious Kids
Skye Precious Kids
 
ATLANTA - Nov. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- Skye Precious Kids, a local Georgia charity has earned its non-profit status.

Officially awarded in the beginning of November, Skye Precious Kids was originally founded in 2013 by philanthropist, Skye Jones. Working from the kindness of her heart and with the help of volunteers, SPK has been operational for nearly four years without any external funding.

About Skye Precious Kids:

The goal of our organization is to provide much-needed financial support to families with children suffering with chronic illnesses. We offer assistance in areas of educational, health, and overall family situational well-being. Our funding gives kids (ages 16 & under) the hope to cope with their illness, and to fully participate in our community and have an increased quality life. (courtesy of www.skyepreciouskids.org)

With the needs of the program and those that it assists increasing, Jones knew that the time had come to expand the program and its reach. She set out on a path to strengthen the company's backbone and achieved the goal of legitimizing the company. This new professional positioning will open more opportunities for large scale partnerships, donations and community support.

"Life is built off of the things we do. The only constructive material is POSITIVE action!" —Skye Jones, visionary and SPK founder

November is a busy month for the organization as they kick off fundraising efforts to help children and families in need of the resources that SPK provides. Funds secured are reinvested into the patients, families wcj and corporate operating costs.

In the wake of rapid expansion, Jones is also seeking qualified candidates to fill the roles of marketing director and event coordinator. Interested applicants should send resumes to: donate@skyepreciouskids.org and put the position title in the subject line.

For more information on upcoming events and to learn how you can help, volunteer and make a difference, visit: http://www.skyepreciouskids.org or call 404-478-9794.

Follow on Instagram: @SkyePreciousKids, @Twitter: SkyePreciousKid and on Facebook at Skye Precious Kids.
Source:Skye Precious Kids
