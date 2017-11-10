As Industry Consultant, Ipsos Business Consulting conducted an Independent Review, covering the industry development and competitive landscape of Christmas lighting and LED indoor lighting manufacturing industry in China, the US, Canada and Taiwan.

Yuhui CHU

ipo.bc@ipsos.com

-- Ipsos Business Consulting engaged as Industry Consultant by Bortex Global Limited for its listing on the GEM Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 8118.HK）on Nov 16, 2017.The group positions itself as a developing manufacture and exporter of LED lighting products with a production plant located in Dongguan, Guangdong Province. The group principally engage in the manufacturing and sale of quality LED lighting products which are broadly classified into two major series -- LED decorative lighting series and LED luminaire lighting series, to customers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.Ipsos Business Consulting's IPO consulting team conducted an Independent Market Review, covering the industry development and competitive landscape of Christmas lighting and LED indoor lighting manufacturing industry in China, the US, Canada and Taiwan. During the IPO process, Ipsos Business Consulting collaborated with the Group, IPO sponsor and its legal advisors to complete the contents of the prospectus as well as address all follow-up questions from the HKEX.According to Ipsos Business Consulting's analysis, the total wcj revenue of the Christmas lighting and LED indoor lighting manufacturing industry in China rose from RMB 9.9 billion in 2010 to RMB 13.7 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of approximately 5.6%.During the forecast period from 2017 to 2021, the total revenues of Christmas lighting and LED indoor lighting manufacturing industry in China is estimated to increase from RMB 16.1billion in 2017 to RMB 22.8 billion in 2021, rising at a CAGR of approximately 9.1%.Ipsos Business Consulting, one of the leading firms in IPO Consulting Services for listings in Hong Kong with over 100 successful IPO engagements in the past 8 years.Ipsos Business Consulting has also assisted clients via thousands of engagements since 1994 across areas of market opportunity assessment, competitive analysis, new product development, distribution channel and value chain analysis, market entry strategy and due diligence in emerging and developed market.WeChat account: 益普索商务咨询IpsosBCWeChat ID: ipsos_bc