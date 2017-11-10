News By Tag
WoMaster launches DS409 – Rugged Switch with High Resilience
Full Gigabit switching is provided through 9 Gigabit ports, including 6-port Gigabit Ethernet and 3 uplink Gigabit combo ports. Full Gigabit capability and rugged industrial design ensures system high performance and reliability in harsh environments, extreme temperature fluctuations, humidity, and other unfavorable working conditions. Moreover, high level EMC protection exceeds traffic control and heavy industrial standards' requirements. For additional network reliability, DS409 features 10.5~60V wide power range design with redundant power input.
With DS409 you can be sure that there will be no traffic loss during data transmission and you can conveniently control all the traffic: supported contemporary management and security functions and fast redundancy protocols guarantee smooth and high performance operation.
Benefits of DS409
Industrial 9G L2 Managed Ethernet Switch:
Market
■ Industrial automation and wayside traffic control
■ Full Gigabit Switching and Ultra High Throughput
- 9-port Full Gigabit Ethernet, including 6 RJ45 ports and 3 SFP/RJ45 combo ports
- High flexibility of cable types and distances for system integrators
■ Convenient management
- Various configuration paths, including WebGUI, CLI, SNMP and RMON
- IEEE 1588v1 PTP time management
- LLDP topology control
- USB for easy field configuration and firmware wcj update
- Software utility interface for LAN devices management
- NMS for individual component monitoring
■ ITU-T G.8032 v1/v2 ERPS Ring Redundancy
- ITU standard Ring redundancy Protocol
- sub-50ms protection and recovery switching for Ethernet traffic
- Interoperates with 3rd party industrial switch and still remains fast recovery time
- Interoperates with commercial switch instead of STP/RSTP
- Efficient network interconnection and topology with ERPS Chain, multiple chains
■ Enhanced Cyber Security for Critical Applications
- 802.1X/
- Port MAC secure learning
- Private VLAN/IP Security/Port Security
- HTTPs/
■ Rugged Design for Wayside Network Switching with Wide Power Input Range
- NEMA-TS2 compliance for wayside traffic control assemblies
- 10.5~60V wide power range design with redundant power input
- Excellent heat dissipation design for operating in -40~75oC environments
- High level EMC protection exceeding traffic control and heavy industrial standards' requirements
- IEC 61000-6-2/4 Heavy Industrial Environment
- EN50121-
About WoMaster:
WoMaster Group is an international group based in Europe, with over 20 years of industrial market experience. We provide rugged products with customer oriented support for critical applications such as railway, power and utility, waste water, intelligent transportation and IP surveillance. WoMaster product range includes Industrial Networking and Computing products.
Email: info@womaster.eu
Website: www.womaster.eu
Contact
WoMaster
Tatiana Khunkhenova
***@womtek.com
