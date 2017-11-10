 
Industry News





TourMega, Airbnb biggest challenger, celebrates its anniversary!

Praised by The Huffington Post, the BBC, and Yahoo Finance, TourMega, AirbnB Experience biggest competitors, celebrates its 1st anniversary!
 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Nov. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- TourMega (https://www.tourmega.com/), Airbnb Experiences biggest competitor, celebrates its one year anniversary this month. Since its launch in November 2016, TourMega, a vanguard Silicon Valley startup, disrupts the travel and tourism industry as the first search engine dedicated to tours and activities around the world. With TourMega: SEARCH, BOOK, and EXPLORE!

TourMega is the first one-stop platform featuring more than 54,000 travel experiences in 2773 cities; and aims to add 30, 000 more activities for the end of the year celebrations. The platform offers to travelers thousands of unique experiences at their fingertips. In few clicks, book a cooking class in Paris with a real chef, dive in the Pacific Ocean, dine at Michelin rated restaurants in Tokyo, or watch an aurora borealis in Iceland on New Year's Eve.

The travel and tourism industry is growing at a fast rate. TourMega plans to expand its inventory and add new features to its tools in 2018. In fact, the platform just started a worldwide campaign to wcj attract new business partners.

TourMega is already working with preeminent tour operators and innovative startups such as GrayLine, City Discovery, Withlocals, Spatial.A.I, and e-miles. The development team led by Quynh Pham, TourMega's Founder, just launched a chatbot on Facebook Messenger and will soon be deployed on Google Mini, Skype, and Slack. They are also working on artificial intelligence solutions, mobile applications for IOS and Android devices, and virtual reality tools.

For its first anniversary, TourMega offers 10% reduction with promo code [ILOVETM] on all tours and activities. Book your tour now on www.tourmega.com.

About TourMega

TourMega was founded in 2016, by Quynh Pham, and an international team  who share the same love for travel, culture and new technologies. For more information about the company and the team, please contact us at media@tourmega.com and visit www.tourmega.com.

Contact Press:

Mariam Bulin-Diarra

Press and Public Manager

mariam@tourmega.com

