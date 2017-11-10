News By Tag
Prepare Young Learners on Colorado Gives Day
Presented by Community First Foundation and FirstBank, Colorado Gives Day is an annual statewide movement to celebrate and increase philanthropy through online giving. The event is powered by ColoradoGives.org, a year-round, online giving website. Search for our profile on the site and make your safe and secure donation in a few easy steps.
"The donations we receive on Colorado Gives Day place young people on the path to financial responsibility by teaching them how to spend, save, share and invest wisely in a fun, hands-on way," says Richard E. Martinez, Jr., President and CEO of Young Americans Center for Financial Education. "Our goal is to raise $20,000 this year, which will help meet our most pressing need to provide scholarships to low-income schools. Thanks to the $1 Million Incentive Fund, your donation will go even further."
$1 Million Incentive Fund
Community First Foundation and FirstBank each contributed $500,000 to create a $1 Million Incentive Fund, one of the largest gives-day incentive funds in the country. Every nonprofit receiving a donation on Colorado Gives Day receives a portion of the fund, which increases the value of every dollar donated. For example, if Young Americans Center receives 10 percent of the total donations made on Colorado Gives Day, Young Americans Center also receives 10 percent of the $1 Million Incentive Fund.
Community First Foundation, a leading foundation dedicated to fueling the power of community to drive positive change, and FirstBank, Colorado's largest locally owned bank, have partnered to present Colorado Gives Day for the past seven years. By making fundraising simple for nonprofits and giving easy for donors, Colorado Gives Day is one the most successful events of its kind in the nation. Last year, $33.8 million was raised for Colorado nonprofits in just 24 hours. Since its inception in 2010, the wcj movement has raised $145 million.
For more information about Young Americans Center, please visit https://yacenter.org. For more information about Colorado Gives Day, please visit https://www.coloradogives.org/
About Young Americans Center
Young Americans Center for Financial Education is a nonprofit organization committed to developing the financial literacy of young people, up to age 22, through real life experiences and hands-on programs. The Center fulfills its mission by offering programs that complement and reinforce each other to build life skills, work skills and financial self-sufficiency. These include Young AmeriTowne, International Towne, YouthBiz, Money Matters classes, summer camps, and more. In addition, Young Americans Center houses the only real bank in the world for young people, Young Americans Bank, which shares the same educational mission of teaching children to be financially responsible. Since 1987, more than 700,000 youth have participated in the programs or bank.
About Community First Foundation
Since 1975, Community First Foundation has been helping generous donors and innovative nonprofits come together to improve the quality of life and create positive change in Jefferson County, the Denver metropolitan area and beyond. We serve as a connector, partner, collaborator and resource to fuel the power of community for the greater good. We are proud to use our energy, leadership and trusted stewardship of financial resources to energize giving across our state, strengthen nonprofits, support donors and find new ways to address community needs.
About FirstBank
FirstBank operates more than 115 locations in Colorado, Arizona and California. FirstBank is the largest locally owned banking organization in Colorado, serving more than 700,000 customers. Since 2000, FirstBank has contributed more than $57 million and thousands of volunteer hours to charitable organizations. FirstBank is unique in that a majority of its stock is owned by management and employees.
Contact
Janet Redwine
Communications Director
***@yacenter.org
