Design Moves Recognized as a Proud Oakland Park Business
Based in Oakland Park Florida (South Florida), Design Moves is awarded POP Business within the City of Oakland Park Fl.
As an award recipient, Design Moves received a storefront award decal to display its accomplishment of becoming a Proud Oakland Park business, an award certificate that can be used on the company website and various materials, and a company's award featured in the City newsletter, website and other publications.
The Proud to be Oakland Park Business initiative was created to represent the values of people, progress, and pride. Businesses are recognized for marketing/branding their business location as Oakland Park, featuring Oakland Park in their packaging/ corporate identity and for being engaged in community enhancement efforts.
The City's Commission Meeting was open for the public to come and celebrate Design Moves' Proud Oakland Park Business award. To learn more about the award itself please wcj visit: http://oaklandparkfl.gov/
About Design Moves
Design Moves roots are in branding services within creative industries, shortly after built a full marketing scope implementing strategies and results-orientated practices. Founded in 2010, on honest values, Design Moves works with your business or organization to get you off the ground through digital and traditional marketing mediums. Based in South Florida, learn more about Design Moves by visiting: http://dmoves.com
Design Moves
