 
News By Tag
* Oakland Park
* Marketing Award
* Design Moves
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Oakland Park
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Design Moves Recognized as a Proud Oakland Park Business

Based in Oakland Park Florida (South Florida), Design Moves is awarded POP Business within the City of Oakland Park Fl.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Oakland Park
* Marketing Award
* Design Moves

Industry:
* Business

Location:
* Oakland Park - Florida - US

Subject:
* Awards

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. - Nov. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- The City of Oakland Park celebrated the efforts of Design Moves, for promoting the name of Oakland Park and contributing to the development of their community. For all of the accomplishments, Design Moves was recognized as a Proud Oakland Park (POP) business at the City's Commission Meeting, Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at 6:30 pm. The event had taken place at the City Commission Chambers 3650 N.E 12th Avenue, Oakland Park, FL 33334.

As an award recipient, Design Moves received a storefront award decal to display its accomplishment of becoming a Proud Oakland Park business, an award certificate that can be used on the company website and various materials, and a company's award featured in the City newsletter, website and other publications.

The Proud to be Oakland Park Business initiative was created to represent the values of people, progress, and pride. Businesses are recognized for marketing/branding their business location as Oakland Park, featuring Oakland Park in their packaging/ corporate identity and for being engaged in community enhancement efforts.

The City's Commission Meeting was open for the public to come and celebrate Design Moves' Proud Oakland Park Business award. To learn more about the award itself please wcj visit: http://oaklandparkfl.gov/527/POP-Business

About Design Moves

Design Moves roots are in branding services within creative industries, shortly after built a full marketing scope implementing strategies and results-orientated practices. Founded in 2010, on honest values, Design Moves works with your business or organization to get you off the ground through digital and traditional marketing mediums. Based in South Florida, learn more about Design Moves by visiting:  http://dmoves.com

Contact
Design Moves
***@dmoves.com
End
Source:
Email:***@dmoves.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Design Moves News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share