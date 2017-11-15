 
News By Tag
* Mark Loren Designs
* Mark Loren
* American Gem Trade Association
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Jewelry
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Fort Myers
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
16151413121110


Mark Loren earns Spectrum Award from the American Gem Trade Association for unique earrings

 
 
Mark Loren Designs - Editors' Choice
Mark Loren Designs - Editors' Choice
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Mark Loren Designs
* Mark Loren
* American Gem Trade Association

Industry:
* Jewelry

Location:
* Fort Myers - Florida - US

Subject:
* Awards

FORT MYERS, Fla. - Nov. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Mark Loren, owner and founder of Mark Loren Designs, has earned the prestigious Editors' Choice Spectrum Award from the American Gem Trade Association (AGTA) for creative design. For the competition, Mark Loren presented custom-designed 14K yellow and white gold earrings featuring polyhedral Agate druzy slices and green tourmalines, pink topaz, amethysts and diamonds. The earrings were among more than 500 jewelry pieces entered by top international jewelry designers. The Spectrum Awards are judged by industry experts and honor designers whose work utilizes natural-colored gemstones and cultured pearls in finished, fine jewelry design.

The Editors' Choice Award represents Mark Loren's eighth win at the Spectrum Awards for innovation and creativity in jewelry design. Mark Loren Designs will be presented the Spectrum Award and will showcase the winning earrings at the Tucson Gem Show in January 2018.

"This is the Oscars of the jewelry design industry wcj and the competition is really tough, making this award especially humbling," said Mark Loren, owner and founder of Mark Loren Designs. "I'm honored to earn the editors' pick for creativity and look forward to presenting these award-winning earrings and many other custom-design Mark Loren original pieces at the upcoming show in Tucson."

Mark Loren Designs is nationally known for offering unique and rare gemstones, innovative diamond rings, exceptional engagement and wedding bands and expert jewelry design and repair; all services are done on-site at the Fort Myers gallery, located at 13351 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers. From celebrities to clients who appreciate wearing exclusive jewelry designs, Mark Loren Designs assures the finest one-of-a-kind sentimental jewelry pieces for lasting enjoyment. For more information, visit www.marklorendesigns.com.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Source:Mark Loren Designs
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 15, 2017
Priority Marketing News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share