News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Mark Loren earns Spectrum Award from the American Gem Trade Association for unique earrings
The Editors' Choice Award represents Mark Loren's eighth win at the Spectrum Awards for innovation and creativity in jewelry design. Mark Loren Designs will be presented the Spectrum Award and will showcase the winning earrings at the Tucson Gem Show in January 2018.
"This is the Oscars of the jewelry design industry wcj and the competition is really tough, making this award especially humbling," said Mark Loren, owner and founder of Mark Loren Designs. "I'm honored to earn the editors' pick for creativity and look forward to presenting these award-winning earrings and many other custom-design Mark Loren original pieces at the upcoming show in Tucson."
Mark Loren Designs is nationally known for offering unique and rare gemstones, innovative diamond rings, exceptional engagement and wedding bands and expert jewelry design and repair; all services are done on-site at the Fort Myers gallery, located at 13351 McGregor Blvd. in Fort Myers. From celebrities to clients who appreciate wearing exclusive jewelry designs, Mark Loren Designs assures the finest one-of-a-kind sentimental jewelry pieces for lasting enjoyment. For more information, visit www.marklorendesigns.com.
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Nov 15, 2017