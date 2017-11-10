News By Tag
The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn Is Now Welcoming Guests For Annual Festivals In Daytona Beach, Florida
Daytona Beach, Florida Oceanfront Resort Welcomes Guests For Upcoming Events
Blaine Lansberry, Vice-President for Sales and Marketing for the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn, states, "Daytona Beach has so many wonderful events happening in the coming months. Travelers flock to the Daytona Beach area this time of year for not only our events but our mild weather and close proximity to Orlando for area attractions like Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. We look forward to welcoming guests. From now through Spring is an exciting time to be in Daytona Beach as the local calendar is chalk full of events!"
The 44th Annual Daytona Turkey Run takes place from November 23rd-26th. This Event runs Thursday through Sunday and is held in the infield of the Daytona International Speedway. The event has a car show, car corral, swap meet, arts & fashion, and live music. To learn more about the Turkey Run, visit online at http://www.turkeyrun.com/
The Daytona Beach Christmas Boat Parade is on Saturday, December 2nd. The boat parade starts at 6pm. The parade starts on the northside of the Seabreeze Bridge. The boats parade along the Halifax River and end at the Halifax Harbor Marina. The Halifax Harbor Marina is located at 450 Basin Street in Daytona Beach, Florida. For more information, visit online at https://www.facebook.com/
The 62nd Annual NAIA National Football Championship Game takes place on Saturday, December 16th at 6pm. The football game will be held at the Municipal Stadium in Daytona Beach, Florida. For more information about this event, visit online at https://www.facebook.com/
For the annual events at the Daytona International Speedway, including Speedweeks and the Daytona 500 in February consumers are encouraged to visit online at: http://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/
The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn is an ocean front family friendly resort offering a wide range of amenities all included in their affordable hotel rate. Amenities include high speed Wi-Fi internet access, free parking, a daily newspaper, a hot buffet breakfast, and a daily cocktail hour. A variety wcj of room choices are available and include rooms with an ocean view, rooms with an ocean front view, rooms with a pool view, and rooms that are equipped with an kitchenette. Rooms with a kitchenette include a refrigerator, a four-burner stove with oven, a microwave, and utensils. Rooms without a kitchenette have a microwave, small refrigerator, and coffee maker. These room types provide guests with an array of options to meet their needs. To explore all of the room choices, visit online at https://bwakutiki.com/
Traders Restaurant is the on-site restaurant at the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn and overlooks this hotel's oceanfront pool. Traders hosts the daily hot buffet breakfast which is complimentary for all guests staying at the Best Western Aku Tiki Inn. Both lunch and dinner are also served offering an extensive menu including their signature Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl, soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, seafood, chicken, prime rib, steaks, and desserts. A pizza menu is also available.
This oceanfront resort is located nearby the Daytona Beach International Airport, the Daytona Beach International Speedway, and the Daytona Beach Flea Market. Lansberry adds, "Our location offers guests the conveniences of nearby entertainment, easy access to Orlando and beach front access. Families traveling with small children always appreciate the ability to be footsteps from the beach. We look forward to seeing both new and return guests in the coming months to par-take in the many events happening in the Daytona Beach area."
The Best Western Aku Tiki Inn is located at 2225 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach, Florida. For the best rate, travelers are encouraged to book direct by calling 1-800-258-8454 or by visiting online at https://bwakutiki.com/
Media Contact
Best Western Aku Tiki Inn
1-800-258-8454
blaine@bwakutiki.com
