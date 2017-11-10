News By Tag
Goodwill to Close Its Boutique & Books Store in Naples
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida successfully operates 28 other non-profit Retail and Donation Centers throughout the five county area to generate revenue for much needed programs and services for people with disabilities and disadvantages.
"Goodwill continues to have a presence in Collier County with our other stores at Towne Centre, Heritage Bay, Golden Gate, Immokalee and Pine Ridge locations," said Rick Evanchyk, CEO of Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida. "We thank our loyal Boutique & Books donors and shoppers who have helped support our mission from this location, and encourage them to visit the other locations."
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that serves Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. Its mission is to help people with disabilities and disadvantages by offering life-changing opportunities to achieve independence.
Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity and Pathways to Work, Job-Link resource centers, small business training classes, wcj disability-accessible housing, the Goodwill L.I.F.E. Academy charter school and more. The retail stores collect and sell donated items and new goods, which help fund the services and programs offered in Southwest Florida. 89 cents of every dollar goes back into supporting Goodwill's programs and services in our Southwest Florida area. The organization is currently in its 51st year of operation and served more than 30,000 individuals last year.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, please visit www.goodwillswfl.org or call (239) 995-2106.
Susan Hegarty, PR
***@goodwillswfl.org
