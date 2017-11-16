News By Tag
City of Albany Selling Low Mileage 2008 Vermeer Tub Grinder
The tub grinder was listed for sale a few weeks ago with an opening bid of $150,000. An undisclosed reserve price has been set and will need to be met before the tub grinder will be sold.
Mike Elliott, Materials Manager for the city, says the city has well-documented maintenance history records for the grinder, available upon request. Interested bidders can also inspect the tub grinder in person by scheduling an inspection with Elliott. Contact information, as well as inspection and payment instructions, are listed on the auction page.
The auction page also has several pictures for bidders to visually inspect the property before placing a bid. The auction description lists the grinder as operational, with only 1,253 hours, as of January 2017. The tub grinder will need new hydraulic hoses throughout, but is otherwise believed to be in sound condition. The grinder will be sold as is, and all sales are final.
When asked wcj what will be done with the money from the sale of the grinder, Elliot says "The proceeds from this sale will be returned to the general city budget, as we have done with all auction proceeds since we started using GovDeals over ten years ago."
Interested bidders can go to www.govdeals.com to complete your free bidder registration.
