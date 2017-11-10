News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Three New Lennar Inland Empire Communities Grand Open with Success
"We were thrilled so many people attended our recent Grand Opening events for three new communities over the past couple of weekends," said Tara Conklin, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Every one of these new communities is set in a desirable location across the Inland Empire and fills a growing need for valuable new homes with modern and smart home features in the area."
Every residence at these three new Lennar communities offers a Wi-Fi CERTIFIED Home Design™ along with their newly elevated Everything's Included® now with home automation. Wi-Fi CERTIFIED™ means the home has mapped out and built-in wireless access points throughout, which then pair with commercial-strength Wi-Fi from Ruckus to offer seamless coverage throughout every room in the home.
No dead spots means that new homeowners can take advantage of their home automation features and technology that come as standard through Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program. These include smart climate control from Honeywell's programmable thermostats, home security with the Ring® video doorbell, reliable lighting control wcj from Lutron, wireless music with a Sonos speaker, hands-free front door locks from Baldwin and seamless integrated control with Samsung SmartThings — all of which can be voice controlled through Amazon Alexa or through any smart device.
The items Lennar has been known for including through the Everything's Included® program, such as granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, energy-efficient features and more all still come as standard. Prospective homeshoppers are encouraged to visit any of these new communities to experience the latest in home automation technology in the model homes.
Grand Park offers three new communities of new homes: Sierra Peak, Eagle Rock and Pacific Crest. Starting prices range among these communities from the low to the upper $400,000s. Set in Ontario, visit the Welcome Home Centers for a model tour at either 3125 East Mount Rainier Drive or 4370 South Bryce Canyon Trail in Ontario Ranch.
Nicolas Heights in Temecula offers four distinctive floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from that range in size from approximately 2,218 to 3,648 square feet. Prices in this community start from the low $500,000s. The Welcome Home Center is located at 40469 Linden Court.
Autumn Grove in Riverside has three flexible floorplans for homeshoppers to choose from that range in size from 2,295 to 2,700 square feet, and prices start from the mid $400,000s. The Welcome Home Center is located at 8281 Plainview Street.
For more information on any of these communities or others across the Inland Empire, visit www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse