PODS® of Lexington Partner with Bikes for the Bluegrass Drive to Give Youth the Gift of a Lifetime

Fayette County Firefighters aim to collect over 500 bikes and safety helmets for annual toy program

End

-- To help encourage healthier lifestyles and spread some cheer this holiday season, PODS Lexington (http://podslexington.com/)has teamed up with Your 106.3 for the Bikes for the Bluegrass Drive to collect bikes and helmets for the Fraternal Order of Firefighters' Toy Program to benefit less fortunate children in Central KY. PODS will donate two PODS containers to store all of the bikes and helmets donated during the event, Nov. 17 – 20 beginning at 11 a.m.Owning a bike is not only fun, but allows for freedom, responsibility and exercise for kids of all ages. For many children, owning their own bike is a luxury their family cannot afford. PODS Lexington and Your 106.3 Bikes for the Bluegrass are encouraging Lexington residents to donate unused or gently used bikes and trikes to help the Fayette County Firefighters reach their goal of 500 bikes this year. Helmet donations are also encouraged to ensure every child has the necessary safety equipment needed for best bike safety practices."Every year we are astounded by the generosity of our neighboring community," says David and Ken Kocon, brothers and co-owners of PODSof Lexington. "It is an honor to team up with Your 106.3 and The Fayette County Firefighters to bring smiles and joy to children who otherwise would not have the opportunity to own their own bike. "Entering into its 5year, the Fayette County Firefighters' Toy Program, helps provide gift donations for children throughout the community each holiday season.wcj PODS Lexington, Your 106.3, and Fayette County FirefightersBikes for the BluegrassNov. 17 at 11 a.m. – Nov. 20 at 9 a.m.Courtesy Acura, 3701 Nicholasville Rd. Lexington, KY 40503PODS® is a leader in the moving and storage industry providing both residential and commercial services in 46 U.S. states, Canada, Australia and the UK. Founded in 1998, PODS pioneered the portable moving and storage industry now preferred by many customers' increasingly active and mobile lifestyles. To date, the PODS network has completed more than 700,000 long-distance moves, exceeded 3 million deliveries and has more than 185,000 PODS containers in service.