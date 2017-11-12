News By Tag
Air Museum Announces Christmas Blast Event
Free event featuring games, prizes, pictures with Santa, music, and Free Pancakes.
The morning will start with pancakes provided by the International Pancake Committee, games and activities by area groups, pictures with Santa, music by the Redskin Singers and Steve Leete, story time and an ornament craft by the library, a bounce house by Jump for Fun and much, much more. It will be a smorgasbord. Kids can choose from a broad range of activities. "This year wcj will be bigger and better. We have more groups involved, so we have more games and entrainment,"
For more information, visit http://museumliberal.com/
"This event is one hundred percent free for everyone. It is a way for us to welcome families into our museum during the Christmas season," said Scott Metelko, director of the Air Museum. "And of course, who doesn't love free pancakes and Santa?" We urge you to make plans now to visit the museum on December 9.
