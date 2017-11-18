News By Tag
6,000 Sq.Ft. Superstore to Open Nov. 18th as The Occasional Wife Celebrates 10 Years in New Orleans
New estate sale flagship location leads regional expansion of the woman-owned business
The official grand opening of the company's new 6,000 square foot estate sale superstore at 8237 Earhart Boulevard will feature a diverse range of continually changing items from homes across the region. The celebration is free and open to the public.
Located in the heart of the Earhart Boulevard Corridor, the store brings a new type of retail and services to the area with a focus on revitalization and bringing happiness to more people.
"For 10 years, we have proven that you can buy happiness and it doesn't need to be expensive," Kay Morrison, founder of The Occasional Wife, said. "We focus exclusively on creating more free time and family time for clients by taking care of life's most tedious tasks."
Morrison founded The Occasional Wife in 2007 after a successful career in the hospitality industry for one of the world's top hotel chains. One day, her husband suggested they needed a wife to manage the day-to-day activities of their growing family. Believing other modern families required the same assistance, Morrison set to work at forming a team skilled at solving the organizational challenges of historic homes and increasing happiness by decreasing time spent on laborious home tasks.
"Some of our most popular services in the local market have been closet organization, seasonal decorating, event planning, and estate sales. Decluttering is always big, and with this new facility we'll be able to offer more of these services to more people."
As client needs have grown so has the company. The Occasional Wife also now offers "occasional husbands" to meet the rising demand for as-needed male workers, painters, furniture movers, artisans, and others laborers, providing a wide range of available help for any task.
The grand opening of the new estate sale superstore is free and open to wcj the public and will feature a signature cocktail and free nibbles. A toast will be raised at approximately 2:00 PM to mark the celebration of the company's 10th year and its coming expansion into new markets in the southeast.
▸ WHAT
Grand opening of The Occasional Wife's new flagship location and 10-year celebration
▸ WHEN
Saturday, November 18, 2017, 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM
▸ WHERE
8237 Earhart Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70118
About The Occasional Wife
The Occasional Wife does it all to make life stress-free and enjoyable! Tailored to your specific needs, The Occasional Wife will simplify anything and everything from daily routines to special event planning by prioritizing tasks and organizing and streamlining work and personal environments. Prices are $45 an hour for each 'Wife'. Additional workers, painters, furniture movers, artisans, etc. are billed at $25 an hour. For a free consultation or franchise information, call 504-261-8782 (tel:(504)%20261-
DIGITAL MEDIA
Website: http://www.theoccasionalwife.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/
Instagram: www.instagram.com/
Hashtag: #FirstWivesOfNOLA
