News By Tag
* Organic
* Baby
* Muslin
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Venosure Launches Organic Cotton & Bamboo Muslin Squares
The innovation brings super high absorbency and unrivalled softness to this baby staple product, with a natural, ethical twist.
The market has been inundated with muslins in the last few years, they are an essential baby buy, used to mop up after feeds, as a swaddle or sleeping blanket, and to clean up after messy babies. However, most of these offerings are made cheaply in China using chemical dyes, colours and processes. Venosure muslins are made in small batches by artisan weavers in Kerala, using GOTS certified organic cotton and bamboo, and in a simple, natural white colour which is gentle on babies' skin.
"These muslins are almost twice as thick as most, making them super absorbent. The inclusion wcj of organic bamboo fiber makes them incredible soft, perfect for sensitive skin"
Katie Jones, Brand Manager at Venosure
Venosure Mother & Baby is a British brand of motherhood and baby accessories, launched in 2014, the brand has seen a rapid expansion from a dedicated online following. Venosure products are designed to add a touch of style and comfort to the less spoken about sides of pregnancy and motherhood.
If you would like more information or samples, please contact Luke Martin via email at hello@venosure.com. High Res photographs available by request.
http://www.Venosure.com
RRP £21 FOR A PACK OF 3
DETAIL: THREE 60CM X 60CM ORGANIC MUSLIN SQUARES
COLOUR: NATURAL WHITE
RETAILERS:, VENOSURE.COM, AMAZON.CO.UK, INDEPENDENT HIGH STREET
LAUNCH DATE: NOVEMBER 2017
Contact
Luke Martin
***@venosure.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse