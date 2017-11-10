Venosure Launches Organic Cotton & Bamboo Muslin Squares

The innovation brings super high absorbency and unrivalled softness to this baby staple product, with a natural, ethical twist.

-- Venosure has announced today the launch of a brand new product to its mother baby range, organic cotton and bamboo muslin squares for babies. The muslins are available in 'natural white' in a three pack of 60cm x 60cm (24" x 24") squares, to ensure there is always a clean muslin for feeds, changes and sleep time. They are available immediately from Venosure.com.The market has been inundated with muslins in the last few years, they are an essential baby buy, used to mop up after feeds, as a swaddle or sleeping blanket, and to clean up after messy babies. However, most of these offerings are made cheaply in China using chemical dyes, colours and processes. Venosure muslins are made in small batches by artisan weavers in Kerala, using GOTS certified organic cotton and bamboo, and in a simple, natural white colour which is gentle on babies' skin."These muslins are almost twice as thick as most, making them super absorbent. The inclusion wcj of organic bamboo fiber makes them incredible soft, perfect for sensitive skin"Katie Jones, Brand Manager at VenosureVenosure Mother & Baby is a British brand of motherhood and baby accessories, launched in 2014, the brand has seen a rapid expansion from a dedicated online following. Venosure products are designed to add a touch of style and comfort to the less spoken about sides of pregnancy and motherhood.If you would like more information or samples, please contact Luke Martin via email at hello@venosure.com. High Res photographs available by request.RRP £21 FOR A PACK OF 3DETAIL: THREE 60CM X 60CM ORGANIC MUSLIN SQUARESCOLOUR: NATURAL WHITERETAILERS:, VENOSURE.COM, AMAZON.CO.UK, INDEPENDENT HIGH STREETLAUNCH DATE: NOVEMBER 2017