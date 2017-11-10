 
The SIBU Miracle Stick is Back

Skin Relief Balm Returns to the SIBU Line Up to Relieve Damaged Skin
 
 
SIBU Miracle Stick
SIBU Miracle Stick
MIDVALE, Utah - Nov. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- SIBU has rereleased a product made popular five years ago called Miracle Stick.   Portable and powerful, Miracle Stick is the answer to dry, cracked, irritated skin situations.  Making its return exclusively at www.sibu.com, Miracle Stick provides convenient, easy-to-apply relief for dry, damaged or irritated skin.

SIBU President, Peter McMullin explains why Miracle Stick is making its comeback now.  "After a 2 year hiatus, we are bringing this product back - by popular demand. The Miracle Stick is an all-around, healing balm that can soothe your sunburn, fix those cracked heels, and protect your rosy cheeks from cold and wind at the ski resort this winter. It truly is like a Miracle!"

SIBU Miracle Stick is super-therapy for damaged skin.  It is formulated with organic sea berry oils and other healing oils and butters in an organic coconut oil base.  It is free of parabens, sulfates and artificial or synthetic ingredients.  This easy-to-apply stick relieves:

• Chaffed, dry skin
• Cracked heels and cuticles
• Eczema
• Windburn
• Sunburn
• Bug bites and much more

About SIBU: SIBU is wcj The Sea Buckthorn Company.  Founded in 2009, SIBU pioneered Sea Buckthorn in North America providing whole body health and beauty with their line of Omega-7 supplements and skin care products.  Exclusive use of Turkestanica Sea Berries, which grow at 12,000 feet above sea level in the Himalayan Mountains, insures that SIBU offers the highest quality Sea Buckthorn products available on the market today.  https://www.sibu.com/

Contact
SIBU, LLC.
Wendi Coombs
8015427500
***@sibu.com
