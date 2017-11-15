News By Tag
Mykel Coleman Presents A Must Watch Musical Play "You Better Not Tell"
Wright Enterprises posts news of upcoming musical play. "A Must Watch" play by Mykel Coleman based on the true story of D. Marie Monroe includes Jackie Christie from Basketball Wives of LA & Andre Pitre from Tyler Perry's I Don't Want to Do Wrong.
MYKEL COLEMAN PRESENTS
A MUST WATCH MUSICAL PLAY
"YOU BETTER NOT TELL"
Introducing a must watch musical play "you better not tell" a heartfelt story based on true events. Coming up on Dec. 8th by 8pm at Paramount Theatre 2025 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612
There comes a time in a man's life when all he needs to get off a stressful schedule is taking a little time off in watching a trending dramatic expression that has the power to capture his entire being. A musical play is one of such dramatic expressions that can be tagged as an enabling factor to reducing stress. In this vein, Mykel Coleman is coming up with his must watch musical play which features songs, spoken dialogues, acts and dances as an integrated whole which aims at creating a well-made story with serious dramatic goals that is able to evoke genuine emotions and laughter at the same time
You better not tell is a compelling, inspiring, remarkable, overcoming and most of all captivating story filled with brilliant acting, superb singing, emotions and laughter. The story revolves around the life of a young lady named Desiree who takes you on a powerful journey about her childhood. Her mother is diagnosed with a mental illness and is unable to take care of her which forces Desiree into a foster care. Desiree experiences a truck-load of abuse that goes through her adulthood until she finally must face what has been holding her back from living her life. She will relive her past in order to move forward as she shares her story and sings her way through the ups and downs, now finally wcj facing her fears to overcome.
This musical play is written, Directed and produced by Mykel Coleman based on the true story of D. Marie Monroe. It features the best of actors and actresses which include: Jackie Christie from Basketball Wives of LA, Andre Pitre from Tyler Perry's I Don't Want to Do Wrong, Erica Dixon from Love and Hip Hop Atlanta, Steven Barrington from Bet's the Last One, Avia Walker, Altamese Rogers. These artistes/actors are endowed with the ability of engaging their viewer's interest and attention. They are able to achieve these qualities all in one as a result of their employment of creativity.
About Mykel Coleman
Mykel Coleman is a filmmaker, writer, Director, producer, actor, acting coach, CEO of MCS TV network. Mykel Cole's studio seeks to be the leading brand of impeccable quality offering inevitable motion picture, television, and Theatrical productions. they believe in giving opportunities to people who are extremely passionate about their abilities as well as molding individuals with positive attitudes and relentless work ethics to obtain growth and success.
For more information, inquiries, and to purchase tickets, visit https://MykelColemanStudios.com, Uilani A. Gray 415-562-5514
