Just In Time For The Holidays, Viotek Takes PC Gaming to The Next Level With Its 32 inch GN32LD Quad
The Perfect Holiday Gift For Your Gamer Delivers The Ultimate Gaming Experience
"We're extremely excited to bring this monitor to market in time for the holidays," says Drew Koven, President of Viotek. "It's a very budget-friendly gift without compromising digital performance and a great choice for the avid gamer in one's life."
Game Changing Performance
Gamers are constantly in-need of top quality equipment to keep up with their quick-time PC demands. Equipped with dynamic Freesync capabilities, Viotek's 32-inch monitor sports a boosted refresh rate and eliminates game disrupting screen tearing and motion blur. Expect instantaneous response times and improved performance in fast-paced competitive games.
Flawless image quality and vibrant color rendering is paired with a seamless curve design, for one of the most immersive gaming experiences available today. Low light settings allow for longer grinding without eye strain. And with a built-in crosshair function, gamers will no longer be limited by games lacking in that department. The monitor is also outfitted to support multiple variations of inputs making the screen ideal for gamers using multiple consoles.
Perfect Fit In-Home Companion
The GN32LD's uncompromising performance is matched by beautiful design for in-home and office use. Gamers and design aficionados alike can display their monitor in the optimal spot to stream content or join wcj multiplayer campaigns with stunning visual quality and presentation.
Meeting The Need For Premium Quality At A Competitive Price
The tough trade-offs gamers make when choosing a monitor is between speed, quality, and cost. The Samsung CHG70 - Viotek's primary competitor in the category - has the same 144Hz refresh rate and 32-inch frame, but is priced at $700 USD. Viotek's GN32LD offers the same specs at $550, making it the leading gaming monitor for the price, speed, and size.
About Viotek
From monitors and peripherals to mobile accessories, Viotek provides superior design and performance at attractive prices. Products can be purchased online at viotek.com or Amazon (https://www.amazon.com/
Media Contact
For more information, visit https://viotek.com/
