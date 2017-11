32nd Annual BEYA STEM Conference To Convene 10,000 People in STEM

The largest gathering committed to increasing the number of Americans from underrepresented communities in the STEM workforce will meet in Washington D.C.

-- Hosted bymagazine, the Council of HBCU Engineering Deans, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Aerotek, the 32nd BEYA STEM Global Competitiveness Conference will take place February 8-10, 2018, at the Washington Marriott Wardman Park in Washington, DC.As the United States continues to graduate fewer engineers compared to countries like China, the BEYA STEM Global Competitiveness Conference aims to unite 10,000 U.S. students, professionals, and leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) from industry, government, and the military, to address inequities, increase awareness, and expand opportunities for the current and future workforce.Also included on the agenda of the three-day event in the nation's capital is the BEYA Gala, where award recipients will be recognized for notable achievements and accomplishments in 2017.The Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA), the BEYA STEM Conference's top award, will be presented to Alicia Boler Davis, Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing, General Motors. A pioneering automotive executive, Boler Davis is being recognized for outstanding achievements in STEM.Black Engineer of the YearMrs. Alicia Boler DavisExecutive Vice President, Global ManufacturingGeneral MotorsDave Barclay Affirmative ActionMr. Darryl FarrowDirector, Global Diversity & InclusionThe Boeing CompanyDave Barclay Affirmative ActionMr. Drew ValentineVice President, People & CultureIBMCareer Achievement – GovernmentMr. Timothy BridgesAssistant Deputy Chief of Staff, Logistics, Engineering and Force ProtectionU.S. Air ForceCareer Achievement – IndustryDr. Charles Johnson-BeyCyber Solutions Engineering and Technology DirectorLockheed Martin CorporationCommunity Service – IndustryMr. Steven BrownPresident of Dreams, Imagination & Gift Development Program (DIG)Gas Turbine Controls EngineerGeneral ElectricThe Dean's AwardMr. Derek McGowanDiversity Outreach Program ManagerLockheed Martin CorporationEducation Leadership – K-12 Promotion of EducationMs. Tokiwa SmithExecutive DirectorScience, Education, Mathematics Link Inc.Educational Leadership – College-Level Promotion of EducationDr. Terri NortonAssociate ProfessorUniversity of Nebraska – LincolnMost Promising Engineer – GovernmentCaptain Jason FischbachLead Engineer – Power, Space, and CoolingU.S. Air ForceMost Promising Engineer – GovernmentMs. LaAndrea McDonaldBMDS Test Data ManagerMissile Defense AgencyMost Promising Engineer – IndustryMr. Hamza SyedLead Multi-Discipline Systems EngineerThe MITRE CorporationMost Promising Engineer – IndustryMs. Chandria PooleDeputy Program ManagerNorthrop Grumman CorporationOutstanding Technical Contribution – GovernmentMr. Reginald WilliamsTHAAD Post-Production wcj and Sustainment LeadMissile Defense AgencyOutstanding Technical Contribution – IndustryMr. Kent EtienneTechnical Lead Engineer, Senior Mechanical Design EngineerThe Boeing CompanyOutstanding Technical Contribution – IndustryMrs. Arissa HodgesGroup Leader/Lead Communications EngineerThe MITRE CorporationProfessional Achievement – GovernmentMr. Byron WilliamsPrograms and Project management Branch ChiefU.S. Army Corps of EngineersProfessional Achievement – IndustryMrs. Kathryn HamiltonEngineering Program ManagerNorthrop Grumman CorporationProfessional Achievement – IndustryMr. Eric BiribuzeProduct Line LeadCorning IncorporatedResearch LeadershipMr. Andrew AdamsActing Assistant Section SupervisorThe Johns Hopkins Applied Physics LaboratorySenior Technology FellowDr. Jon GoldsbyMaterials Research EngineerNASA Glenn Research CenterSenior Technology FellowMr. Nathan BrooksAssociate Technical Fellow, Technical Lead EngineerThe Boeing CompanyStudent Leadership – Undergraduate LevelMr. David HillWorldwide Sales Engineer InternCisco SystemsStudent Leadership – Undergraduate LevelMr. Bright TsagliCollege AssistantBronx Community CollegeTechnical Sales and MarketingMr. Karoom BrownSenior Vice President, Business Development & StrategyLeidosPlease click link for more information http://intouch.ccgmag.com/