32nd Annual BEYA STEM Conference To Convene 10,000 People in STEM
The largest gathering committed to increasing the number of Americans from underrepresented communities in the STEM workforce will meet in Washington D.C.
As the United States continues to graduate fewer engineers compared to countries like China, the BEYA STEM Global Competitiveness Conference aims to unite 10,000 U.S. students, professionals, and leaders in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) from industry, government, and the military, to address inequities, increase awareness, and expand opportunities for the current and future workforce.
Also included on the agenda of the three-day event in the nation's capital is the BEYA Gala, where award recipients will be recognized for notable achievements and accomplishments in 2017.
The Black Engineer of the Year Award (BEYA), the BEYA STEM Conference's top award, will be presented to Alicia Boler Davis, Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing, General Motors. A pioneering automotive executive, Boler Davis is being recognized for outstanding achievements in STEM.
The 2018 BEYA nominees are (listed alphabetically by award title):
Black Engineer of the Year
Mrs. Alicia Boler Davis
Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing
General Motors
Dave Barclay Affirmative Action
Mr. Darryl Farrow
Director, Global Diversity & Inclusion
The Boeing Company
Dave Barclay Affirmative Action
Mr. Drew Valentine
Vice President, People & Culture
IBM
Career Achievement – Government
Mr. Timothy Bridges
Assistant Deputy Chief of Staff, Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection
U.S. Air Force
Career Achievement – Industry
Dr. Charles Johnson-Bey
Cyber Solutions Engineering and Technology Director
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Community Service – Industry
Mr. Steven Brown
President of Dreams, Imagination & Gift Development Program (DIG)
Gas Turbine Controls Engineer
General Electric
The Dean's Award
Mr. Derek McGowan
Diversity Outreach Program Manager
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Education Leadership – K-12 Promotion of Education
Ms. Tokiwa Smith
Executive Director
Science, Education, Mathematics Link Inc.
Educational Leadership – College-Level Promotion of Education
Dr. Terri Norton
Associate Professor
University of Nebraska – Lincoln
Most Promising Engineer – Government
Captain Jason Fischbach
Lead Engineer – Power, Space, and Cooling
U.S. Air Force
Most Promising Engineer – Government
Ms. LaAndrea McDonald
BMDS Test Data Manager
Missile Defense Agency
Most Promising Engineer – Industry
Mr. Hamza Syed
Lead Multi-Discipline Systems Engineer
The MITRE Corporation
Most Promising Engineer – Industry
Ms. Chandria Poole
Deputy Program Manager
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Outstanding Technical Contribution – Government
Mr. Reginald Williams
THAAD Post-Production wcj and Sustainment Lead
Missile Defense Agency
Outstanding Technical Contribution – Industry
Mr. Kent Etienne
Technical Lead Engineer, Senior Mechanical Design Engineer
The Boeing Company
Outstanding Technical Contribution – Industry
Mrs. Arissa Hodges
Group Leader/Lead Communications Engineer
The MITRE Corporation
Professional Achievement – Government
Mr. Byron Williams
Programs and Project management Branch Chief
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
Professional Achievement – Industry
Mrs. Kathryn Hamilton
Engineering Program Manager
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Professional Achievement – Industry
Mr. Eric Biribuze
Product Line Lead
Corning Incorporated
Research Leadership
Mr. Andrew Adams
Acting Assistant Section Supervisor
The Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory
Senior Technology Fellow
Dr. Jon Goldsby
Materials Research Engineer
NASA Glenn Research Center
Senior Technology Fellow
Mr. Nathan Brooks
Associate Technical Fellow, Technical Lead Engineer
The Boeing Company
Student Leadership – Undergraduate Level
Mr. David Hill
Worldwide Sales Engineer Intern
Cisco Systems
Student Leadership – Undergraduate Level
Mr. Bright Tsagli
College Assistant
Bronx Community College
Technical Sales and Marketing
Mr. Karoom Brown
Senior Vice President, Business Development & Strategy
Leidos
