Canadian startup ClickDishes announces partnership with CF Pacific Centre

VANCOUVER, British Columbia - Nov. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- ClickDishes is happy to announce a partnership with CF Pacific Centre, marking the centre's new Urban Eatery as one of the first smart food courts in Western Canada. The new partnership is just one feature of the shopping centre's recently completed renovation and launch of their new Urban Eatery space.

"Our app is designed to make the ordering and picking up of your food faster, easier, and altogether less of a hassle," says Alec Wang, CEO of ClickDishes. "As a result, ClickDishes will help take some stress out of the upcoming holiday shopping season for CF Pacific Centre visitors."

ClickDishes is a social foodie app and mobile platform enabling all restaurants to offer Starbucks-esque mobile ordering. Its main feature is 'Grab&Go' ordering, which enables the mall's shoppers to order their meal from their phone, skip the line, and pick up their food from the selected restaurant's pick-up area when it is ready. They also recently launched their new 'Grab&Go +' feature, which is an invitation function that allows users to invite friends and family to place an order with them when they are ordering via the app.

"As the busiest shopping district in downtown Vancouver, we're thrilled to offer our guests this convenient service at our newly reimagined Urban Eatery at CF Pacific Centre," said Lillian wcj Tummonds, General Manager, CF Pacific Centre. "At CF Pacific Centre, we pride ourselves on offering unparalleled customer service and integrating an innovative service like ClickDishes is another example of our continued effort."

Restaurants and eateries at CF Pacific Centre's Urban Eatery on ClickDishes include: A&W, Chachi's Sandwiches, Hula Poke, La Prep, Living Foods, TacoTime, and more. CF Pacific Centre is located at 701 W Georgia St, Vancouver.

"Our partnership with CF Pacific Centre is a big milestone for ClickDishes," says Wang. "With this partnership, we are now in downtown Vancouver's largest shopping centre. We appreciate this opportunity to bring more options to the locals!"

ClickDishes is available on both the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, visit www.ClickDishes.com.

About ClickDishes Inc.:
A modern way to eat, A new lifestyle to explore, ClickDishes is a mobile app and platform that partners with local restaurants to enable their consumers to order via a mobile app, streamlining to-go ordering, dine in eating, and payment services.

www.ClickDishes.com  |  @ClickDishes (https://twitter.com/clickdishes)  |  facebook.com/ClickDishes (https://www.facebook.com/ClickDishes)  |  Instagram @clickdishes (https://www.instagram.com/clickdishes/)

