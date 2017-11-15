News By Tag
CYCMODE Introduces the "Future of Fitness" in Chicago's South Loop
CYCMODE Officially Launches a Fully-Immersive, Virtual Cycling Experience in the South Loop of Chicago. A First of Its Kind.
With the partnership of Les Mills U.S. and RealRyder® International, founder and CEO, Tasha White turned her vision into reality by designing a fitness studio that integrates advanced virtual technology with indoor cycling bikes that swivels side to side.
"We are so excited to introduce our studio to the South Loop community, giving residents a unique way to exercise" said Tasha White, founder and CEO of CYCMODE. "Our goal is to provide athletes with immersive fitness, entertainment, and amazing fitness trainers to help them get in the 'mode' of their full-body workout ."
CYCMODE delivers an innovative cycling experience and offers a full-body workout solution that meets consumers' needs. CYCMODE is equipped with 30 indoor cycling bikes and offers up to 10 classes each day consisting of both instructor-led and virtual sessions. The instructors are trained specifically on the RealRyder® Bikes and the Les Mills technology to give riders a thrilling and rewarding cycling experience, every time.
"Virtual and immersive experiences are the future of where the fitness industry is going," says Erica Williams, Marketing Director at CYCMODE. THE TRIP™ technology can have a rider underwater, in the mountains or in outer space depending on the on-screen bike path. Riders can also steer and turn the bikes, so that the body and mind are feeling and seeing the same thing. It is a very realistic feeling. "
Classes include, but are not limited to:
•THE TRIP™ is the signature class at the studio. This fully immersive workout experience combines a 40-minute multi-peak cycling workout with a journey through digitally-created worlds. With its cinema-scale screen and sound system, THE TRIP takes motivation and energy output to the next level, burning serious calories.
•LES MILLS SPRINT™ is a 30-minute High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workout, using an indoor bike to achieve fast results. It's a short, intense style of training where the thrill and motivation comes from pushing your physical and mental limits.
•FREESTYLE is a beat-based ride that activates the whole body, every time. Its high-energy playlists vary by instructors, and combines calorie burning endurance intervals.
• LES MILLS VIRTUAL - LES MILLS™ Virtual workouts combine world-leading fitness wcj programs with pumping sound and motivation from some of the hottest virtual instructors on the planet.
CYCMODE believes that your mindset or 'MODE' is key to achieving your fitness goals. Members can personalize each ride by writing a statement for everyone to see on the studio's 11-ft wide "What's Your Mode?" wall. Whether one is in #GetFitMODE or #GetRightMODE, CYCMODE wants you to personalize your fitness journey by putting your "MODE" into it.
To learn more information about CYCMODE, visit www.cycmode.com.
ABOUT CYCMODE
Founded in 2017, CYCMODE is a fully immersive and virtual indoor cycling studio that is designed to create a fitness community for members to connect and leave their mark. CYCMODE defines people's mindset as their "MODE." From the moment a rider walks in the door, CYCMODE's team helps to set clients in their "MODE". No ride is complete until a member personalizes their experience by writing an inspirational phrase or just their name. It's a way to make the ride their own.
ABOUT LES MILLS U.S.
Les Mills International is the creator of 16 global group fitness and team training programs for adults, including BODYPUMP™(weights)
ABOUT REAL RYDER LLC INTERNATIONAL
RealRyder® International LLC, headquartered in Santa Monica, California, is the first developer of the world's "un-stationary"
