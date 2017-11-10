News By Tag
Research Article Cites HemoVoid™ in Fish Red Blood Cell Proteome Study
Biotech Support Group reports on a recent research article describing the simplicity and efficiency of their hemoglobin depletion technology for enriching the red cell sub-proteome, from trout red blood cells.
The citation is:
Nombela I, Puente-Marin S, Chico V et al. Identification of diverse defense mechanisms in trout red blood cells in response to VHSV halted viral replication [version 1; referees: awaiting peer review].F1000Research 2017, 6:1958 (doi: 10.12688/f1000research.12985.1)
Fish nucleated red blood cells (RBCs) generate a wide variety of immune-related gene transcripts when viruses replicate inside them and are their main target cell. However, the objective of this study not yet explored, was to determine the immune response and mechanisms of fish RBCs against viruses targeting other cells or tissues. The article states "a new proteomic analysis method was carried out that combines fractionation into cytosolic and membrane fractions, haemoglobin removal of the cytosolic fraction, protein digestion, pH reversed-phase peptide fractionation and finally LC ESI-MS/MS analysis of each of the fractions… . Briefly, the haemoglobin of the cytosolic fraction was removed using a column of HemoVoid™ kit (Biotech Support wcj Group, Monmouth Junction, NJ), following the manufacturer instructions"
RBC Isobaric tag for relative and absolute quantification (iTRAQ) revealed Viral Haemorrhagic Septicaemia virus (VHSV) exposure can induce a global protein downregulation in trout RBCs, mainly related to RNA stability and proteasome pathways.
"This article illustrates that our separations technology works very well for many different species, as it does not rely on antibodies. The ability to enrich for the underlying sub-proteome which would normally mask many proteins from red cells is a unique feature of HemoVoid™. That many differentially regulated
proteins were identified by LC-MS demonstrates its usefulness in proteomic investigations"
About Biotech Support Group LLC
Converging with cultural and technological disruptions forthcoming in healthcare, Biotech Support Group develops methods for cost effective and efficient sample prep essential for these expanding markets. Following a tiered business strategy, the company continues its growth in the consumable research products area supporting the rapidly expanding installation of LC-MS instrument and computational infrastructure. For this market, key products include:
AlbuVoid™ and AlbuSorb™ for albumin depletion, Cleanascite™
