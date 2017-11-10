News By Tag
Betty Norman Joins ERA Wilder Realty James Island
Norman has lived and worked in the Tri-County area for over 30 years. As a former home health speech therapist, Norman understands the critical aging-in-place elements that allow senior citizens to live well in their home, even as physical capabilities change. Having personally invested in multiple residential properties and vacant land over the past 20+ years, Norman knows first-hand how important it is to have a real estate professional in your corner. Her special areas of interest include multi-generational housing, retirement living, and water-front/
"We are very fortunate to have someone with Betty Norman's background and training to patiently guide her clients in making sound decisions that best suit their needs,' said Jennifer Krause, Broker-in-charge.
"Being a Realtor with ERA Wilder Realty is truly an honor. I am excited to be associated with a company that lives its core values of integrity, teamwork, professionalism and mutual respect. With my experience in serving home health and rehabilitation center clients, I understand the desire of empty-nesters to live independently. I particularly hope to use my expertise in aging-in-place planning to help these buyers and sellers transition to forever homes that meet changing needs and abilities,' said Norman.
As part of ERA Wilder Realty James Island, Norman will be able to offer wcj homebuyers and sellers a wide variety of innovative and market-relevant products and services, programs such as the ERA® Sellers Security® Plan and the ERA® Gold Star Property program as well as robust online marketing programs, extensive listings distribution partners, and related services including mortgage, title and home warranty.
About ERA Wilder Realty
Founded in 1995, ERA Wilder Realty is one of the largest real estate companies serving the state of South Carolina. ERA is known for its innovative momentum and providing their agents with tech-savvy tools and the most up-to-date knowledge of today's real estate market, allowing them to serve their clients in the best possible way. Visit erawilderrealty.com (https://www.erarealestate.com/
