Busch Chiropractic Partners with Competitive Advantage Marketing

-- Dr. Richard Busch, owner of Busch Chiropractic Pain Center, has launched a new program to greater server the greater Ft Wayne area.The DRS Protocol™ treatment is the most advanced spinal decompression protocol and technology available to U.S. doctors for nonsurgical neck and back pain treatment. Millions of people seek relief for bulging, herniated, degenerative or ruptured disc(s) as well as sciatica, posterior facet syndrome, spinal stenosis and failed back surgery and neck surgery cases!The Busch Chiropractic Pain Center in Fort Wayne, IN has successfully treated thousands of neuropathy, back pain, and neck pain patients. Fort Wayne chiropractor, Dr. Richard E. Busch, III, founder of Busch Chiropractic, is a pioneer in bringing DRS™, spinal decompression, technology to the national forefront of care for appropriate low back pain and neck pain conditions. As the developer of the DRS Protocol™, offered exclusively in the Fort Wayne area at the Busch Chiropractic Pain Center, he has helped patients regain their pain-free life and avoid neck or back surgery. The DRS Protocol™, which incorporates proprietary treatment elements found only at Busch Chiropractic, attributes to some of the highest pain relief success rates in the nation.We are proud of our customer oriented philosophy. wcj Your questions are always handled with a high degree of integrity, honesty, and openness. More and more businesses are looking for effective solutions to deliver products and services to clients. "With Competitive Advantage Marketing's Business Fuel program, our staff will now be able to target hot prospects who are actively shopping for our products and services," said Dr. Richard Busch.PO Box 251425 ∙ Daytona Beach ∙ FL 32125 ∙ p: 386.256.6917 ∙ f: 386.492.1813MichaelGrady@CompetitiveAdvantageMarketing.comTo Learn More .... Watch our [ENCORE] Live Training