Thiel College to host community at winter festival and Rissell-Schreyer Dome opening

-- Thiel College, a leading liberal arts college in northwest Pennsylvania, will host a winter festival surrounding the opening of the Rissell-Schreyer Dome from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 1. The event is free and open to the public, but some attractions will require the purchase of tickets."Our community looks forward to this event every winter," Director of Student Activities and Involvement Than Oo said. "This year we are introducing new family-friendly activities in addition to our crowd-favorites. We invite everyone to join and celebrate with us!"Free activities at the event include caricatures, inflatables, a rock climbing wall, a state-of-the-art indoor laser tag system, and student organization vendors. The food buffet costs $10 to the general public, and children six years old and under eat for free. The menu will highlight popular items from Thiel College (https://www.thiel.edu/)students' hometown regions.The Rissell-Schreyer Dome is open for community access during the winter and spring months. Dome access is free for community members wishing to use the facility to walk. Access for walkers is Monday through Friday, from 8-11 a.m. The Dome is closed during all school breaks. A golf driving range will be available in the Dome beginning in early January and will be open from 8-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.For the safety of community members and Thiel College's wcj student-athletes, the Dome is closed to the public during varsity athletic practices.The Office of Admission is hosting a visit day in conjunction with the winter fest. Prospective students can tour campus during the day and take part in the dome opening celebration in the evening.Thiel College ( https://www.thiel.edu/ ) is a private liberal arts institution founded in the Lutheran tradition. Located in Greenville, Pa., the College offers 60 majors and minors, 25 varsity sports, and an 11:1 student-faculty ratio to more than 900 students. A dedicated faculty paired with dynamic research and internship opportunities produce numerous graduate school and job placements. Coeducational from its beginnings, the College celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2016 and remains committed to combining tradition with innovation.