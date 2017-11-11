News By Tag
Thiel College to host community at winter festival and Rissell-Schreyer Dome opening
Thiel College, will host a winter festival that coincides with the annual opening of the Rissell-Schreyer Dome. Admission is free and open to the public.
"Our community looks forward to this event every winter," Director of Student Activities and Involvement Than Oo said. "This year we are introducing new family-friendly activities in addition to our crowd-favorites. We invite everyone to join and celebrate with us!"
Free activities at the event include caricatures, inflatables, a rock climbing wall, a state-of-the-
The Rissell-Schreyer Dome is open for community access during the winter and spring months. Dome access is free for community members wishing to use the facility to walk. Access for walkers is Monday through Friday, from 8-11 a.m. The Dome is closed during all school breaks. A golf driving range will be available in the Dome beginning in early January and will be open from 8-11 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For the safety of community members and Thiel College's wcj student-athletes, the Dome is closed to the public during varsity athletic practices.
The Office of Admission is hosting a visit day in conjunction with the winter fest. Prospective students can tour campus during the day and take part in the dome opening celebration in the evening.
